Armstrong Leads Meyer Shank Racing Duo in St. Petersburg Qualifying

St. Petersburg, Fla. (February 28, 2026) – Meyer Shank Racing (MSR) opened the 2026 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season with a solid showing in qualifying on the streets of St. Petersburg, as Felix Rosenqvist and Marcus Armstrong delivered promising results in Saturday’s session for the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

After both entries ran inside the top half of the field in practice, MSR carried that momentum into the first qualifying session of the year. Armstrong narrowly missed advancing to the Firestone Fast Six by just 0.04-seconds, securing a strong seventh-place starting position and underscoring the razor-thin margins throughout the 2026 field. Rosenqvist will roll off 11th in the No. 60 SiriusXM Tom Petty Radio Honda for Sunday’s 85-lap season opener.

2026 Meyer Shank Racing Lineup:

Driver: Marcus Armstrong

Car Name: No. 66 Root Insurance Honda

Driver: Felix Rosenqvist

Car Name: No. 60 SiriusXM Honda

Marcus Armstrong:

Qualified seventh – setting a lap of 1:00.782-seconds

– setting a lap of 1:00.782-seconds Started the 2025 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg fourth and finished 24th (had contact with the wall and suffered rear suspension damage)

Finished 8th in the 2025 Championship standings

Had one podium, two top-fives, and 11 top-tens last season

2025 street course highlights: Best start, P3 in Toronto // Best finish, P6 in Detroit

Sporting No. 66 Root Insurance Honda for the first three races – St. Pete, Phoenix and Arlington.

Felix Rosenqvist:

Qualified 11th – setting a lap of 1:00.984-seconds

– setting a lap of 1:00.984-seconds Started the 2025 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg third and finished seventh

Finished sixth in the 2025 INDYCAR championship points standings

Had one podium, four top-fives, and 10 top-tens last season

2025 street course highlights: Best start, P3 in St. Pete // Best finish, P4 in Long Beach

The No. 60 SiriusXM Honda will be sporting a special Tom Petty Radio (XM channel 31) livery

Celebrating the 50th anniversary of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

Tom Petty’s brother Bruce Petty will be in attendance on Sunday as a guest of Meyer Shank Racing.

Acura Meyer Shank Racing Qualifying Driver Quotes:

Felix Rosenqvist: “I’m not super happy. I didn’t really have the speed today and couldn’t really put good laps together. I just felt like I was on the knife’s edge the whole time. I felt like the car was quick, I just couldn’t really pull the speed out of it. Frustrating and P11 is below my minimum expectation, but it’s OK we’ll try to move forward tomorrow.”

Marcus Armstrong: “I’m pretty disappointed in my qualifying, I really wanted to be on pole today. We had a really strong car but we’ll have to roll off P7. That just means we’ll have to pass six cars tomorrow, but I think the Root Insurance Honda is capable.”