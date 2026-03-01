2026 Streets of St. Petersburg Race Repor

Christian Lundgaard – No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Starting Position: P12

Finishing Position: P3

Championship Standings: P3, 36 points

“Our strategy was really good, and our car was really good. Ultimately, I just have to say thanks to Team Chevy and Arrow McLaren. We put so much effort into the offseason, moved into the new shop and I just think it’s paying off. Pato and I were both fast, and it’s really nice to get it done early in the year. Here we go!”

Pato O’Ward – No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Starting Position: P8

Finishing Position: P5

Championship Standings: P5, 30 points

“P5 was a good day for us. Obviously, we would have loved to have kept moving forward, but we were struggling a little bit there at the end with the race car. We’ll dive into it and see what we need to make better for the next street course race. Now it’s time to shift to oval mode going into Phoenix, and see what we can get done.”

Nolan Siegel – No. 6 NTT DATA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Starting Position: P22

Finishing Position: P20

Championship Standings: P20, 10 points

“Overall, very mixed feelings about today. There were several positives, but it’s just a bummer that it feels so bad after such a bad result. We were really strong on the Firestone primaries, and the strategy was looking good. We caught a yellow that wasn’t helpful, and then our pace was just not there on the alternate. We built a foundation today but need to get better moving forward.”

Tony Kanaan – Team Principal

“We started the weekend saying if we can’t win we need to maximize the points, and the way this championship goes, Top 5 gives the most points. So two cars in the Top 5, we accomplished that. Looking further, I still think we need to fight one guy that has schooled the whole field today. He set the bar high and we just need to look at what we need to do to beat him and get some wins, which we’re extremely capable of doing. We did a decent job all weekend long, but there is that one factor still out there that we’re chasing. It was a great podium for Christian and a Top 5 for Pato. We will take a weekend like that, for sure, but the whole team wants to keep stepping up.”