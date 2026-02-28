 Team Penske NTT INDYCAR SERIES Practice Report – St. Petersburg

Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg



St. Petersburg, FL – February 27, 2026

Josef Newgarden, driver of the No. 2 Astemo Chevrolet

First Practice – 14th

Scott McLaughlin, driver of the No. 3 DEX Chevrolet

First Practice – First

David Malukas, driver of the No. 12 Verizon Chevrolet

First Practice – Ninth

PENSKE 60: The 2026 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season will be highlighted by the celebration of Team Penske’s 60th anniversary. Special events, merchandise, racecar liveries and digital campaigns will be amongst many activation assets throughout the season. Since debuting in 1966 as Roger Penske Racing, Team Penske has won over 650 races with 246 of those wins coming in INDYCAR SERIES competition. That win total is 101 victories ahead of the second-place team on the list.



INTENSE SEASON START: The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg is the first of three consecutive races to start the season, with a record four events taking place in the month of March. There has never been a more fast-paced start to an NTT INDYCAR SERIES season that was already building to be one full of excitement with three new venues dotting the schedule.



THEY SAID IT: “Decent first day. Obviously being P1 is a great start. The DEX Chevy was straight away fast, and felt good and comfortable. It’s good for us. It’s the start of a long season and it was nice to have a smooth session to start. We’ll keep pressing on and see how we go.”

– Scott McLaughlin