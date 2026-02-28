TEAM CHEVY INDYCAR FRIDAY PRACTICE REPORT – St. Petersburg Grand Prix

CHEVROLET IN THE NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

1.8-mile, 14-turn St. Petersburg street circuit

St. Petersburg, Florida

Friday Practice Report

February 27, 2026

﻿ST PETERSBURG, FL (February 27, 2026) Team Penske’s Scott McLaughlin was doubly quick in the opening practice for the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. The driver of the No. 3 DEX Team Penske Chevrolet led the way on the Primary (black) and Alternate (Red) Firestone Firehawk race tires.

“Decent first day,” said McLaughlin after getting out of the car. “Obviously being P1 is a great start. The DEX Imaging Chevy was straight away fast, and felt good and comfortable. It’s good for us. It’s the start of a long season and it was nice to have a smooth session to start. We’ll keep pressing on and see how we go.”

The first practice on the road and street course is split into three portions, with the entire field running the first 40 minutes, and the field split in two for a pair of 12-minute sessions.

McLaughlin, in the No. 3 DEX Team Penske Chevrolet, led the 40-minute portion of practice on the blacks with a lap at 61.5938 seconds on the 1.8-mile, 14-turn St. Petersburg street circuit.

McLaughlin wasn’t the only Team Penske driver to make headlines in the first 40 minutes of practice on the 1.8-mile, 14-turn St. Petersburg street circuit.

His newest teammate, David Malukas, in the No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet, was the only driver to utilize the Firestone Firehawk Alternate (red) tires, while Josef Newgarden, in the No. 2 Astemo Team Penske Chevrolet, went for a wild ride through Turns 11 & 12 before ending up nudging the tire barrier on the outside of the final corner.

Newgarden got back on track for his 12-minute session, getting a good read on his red tire run.

David Malukas was the only car to get an extended run on reds during the first 40 minutes.

McLaughlin’s best lap on reds during his 12-minute session was 61.1020 seconds on his 24th of 27 laps.

Christian Rasmussen in the No. 21 ECR Splenda Stevia Chevrolet, Malukas and Christian Lundgaard in the No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet were also in the top ten on Friday.

The second NTT INDYCAR SERIES practice begins at 9:35 am and airs on FS1; qualifying starts at 4:35 pm and airs on FS2.

Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg Friday Practice Combined Timesheet:

Tune-In Guide:

Saturday

NTT INDYCAR SERIES Practice #2 – 9:30am (ET)/8:30am (CT)/7:30am (MT)/6:30am (PT) – FS1/ INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218

– 9:30am (ET)/8:30am (CT)/7:30am (MT)/6:30am (PT) – FS1/ INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218 NTT INDYCAR SERIES Qualifying – 4:30pm (ET)/3:30pm (CT)/2:30pm (MT)/1:30pm (PT) – FS2/INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218

Sunday

NTT INDYCAR SERIES Warm Up – 9am (ET)/8am (CT)/7am (MT)/6am (PT) – FS1/ INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218

9am (ET)/8am (CT)/7am (MT)/6am (PT) – FS1/ INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (100 laps) – noon (ET)/11am (CT)/10am (MT)/9am (PT) – FOX/INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218

Chevrolet history on the Streets of St. Petersburg

Wins – 9 2024 – Pato O’Ward – Arrow McLaren 2022 – Scott McLaughlin – Team Peske 2020 – Josef Newgarden – Team Penske 2019 – Josef Newgarden – Team Penske 2016 – Juan Montoya – Team Penske 2015 – Juan Montoya – Team Penske 2014 – Will Power – Team Penske 2013 – James Hinchcliffe – Team Penske 2012 – Helio Castroneves – Team Penske

Poles – 10 2025 – Scott McLaughlin – Team Penske 2024 – Josef Newgarden – Team Penske 2022 – Scott McLaughlin – Team Penske 2020 – Will Power – Team Penske 2019 – Will Power – Team Penske 2017 – Will Power – Team Penske 2016 – Will Power – Team Penske 2015 – Will Power – Team Penske 2013 – Will Power – Team Penske 2012 – Will Power – Team Penske

Podiums: 25

Chevrolet driver podiums on the Streets of St. Petersburg: Will Power (5), Josef Newgarden (4), Helio Castroneves (3), Pato O’Ward (3), Simon Pagenaud (3), Juan Montoya (2), Marco Andretti (1), James Hinchcliffe (1), Ryan Hunter-Reay (1), Tony Kanaan (1), Scott McLaughlin (1)

Chevrolet team podiums on the Streets of St. Petersburg: Team Penske (18), Andretti Global (3), Arrow McLaren (3), Chip Ganassi Racing (1)

Laps Led: 754

Chevrolet driver laps led on the Streets of St. Petersburg: Will Power (213), Scott McLaughlin (127), Josef Newgarden (83), Helio Castroneves (73), Juan Montoya (71), Simon Pagenaud (64), James Hinchcliffe (26), Christian Lundgaard (23), Pato O’Ward (23), Oriol Servia (16), Rinus VeeKay (13), Ryan Briscoe (9), Jordan King (5), Tomas Enge (4), JR Hildebrand (3), Mike Conway (1)

Chevrolet team laps led on the Streets of St. Petersburg: Team Penske (640), Arrow McLaren (46), Andretti Global (26), ECR (19), Dreyer & Reinbold Racing (16), Panther Racing (7)

Manufacturer History on the Streets Of St. Petersburg

Wins (with competition)

9 – Chevrolet (2024, 2022, 2020, 2019, 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012)

6 – Honda (2025, 2023, 2021, 2018, 2017, 2005)

Poles (with competition)

10 – Chevrolet (2025, 2024, 2023, 2020, 2019, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2013, 2012)

5 – Honda (2023, 2021, 2018, 2014, 2005)

Historical Chevrolet in the INDYCAR SERIES information