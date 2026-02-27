Shell Starship Returns to NTT INDYCAR SERIES for 2026 Season

Energy-Efficient Class 8 Natural Gas Truck To Transport INDYCAR Administrative Trailer

INDIANAPOLIS (Friday, Feb. 27, 2026) – Shell and INDYCAR announced Feb. 27 that Shell Starship will return to the NTT INDYCAR SERIES transportation fleet for the 2026 season, continuing its role as a visible demonstration of advanced, lower-emissions freight technology operating in a motorsports series.

Shell Starship, powered by a Cummins X15NTM natural gas engine and lubricated with Shell Rotella® natural gas engine oil, will be the transport vehicle for the INDYCAR Administrative Trailer, traveling to nearly every race on the 2026 calendar.

“Shell Starship is more than a concept; it’s a working demonstration of what’s possible when advanced vehicle design, efficient powertrains and renewable fuels come together,” said Thomas Mueller, general manager of Commercial Road Transport at Shell. “Returning to the NTT INDYCAR SERIES in 2026 allows us to continue learning in real-world conditions while supporting a partner that shares our ambition to advance more sustainable mobility solutions.”

The return builds on a successful debut season in 2025, when Shell Starship joined the series following the Indianapolis 500 and became the first natural gas-powered Class 8 truck to operate within a national racing series fleet in North America. For the 2026 season, the anticipated plans for Starship are to increase the use of renewable natural gas (RNG) compared to the 2025 season.

“INDYCAR is continuously evaluating ways to grow on and off the track – including how we move people and equipment,” INDYCAR President J. Douglas Boles said. “The Shell Starship program helps us assess advanced vehicle technologies and renewable fuel solutions in a meaningful way and support our sustainability goals, demonstrating solutions that can scale beyond racing. Judging by how many times Shell Starship is photographed in the paddock, it is clear our fans enjoy the program, as well.”

In addition to its logistics role, Shell Starship will have multiple marquee moments throughout the 2026 season, including:

Leading the truck parade at the Java House Grand Prix of Arlington

Participating in the 500 Festival Parade ahead of the Indianapolis 500

A feature in INDYCAR video game titles for console and PC, produced by iRacing Studios

Shell Starship’s return builds on the broader collaboration between Shell and INDYCAR, including Shell’s role as Official Fuel of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and the introduction of 100% renewable race fuel in 2023. By returning to INDYCAR in 2026, Shell Starship continues to demonstrate how advanced vehicle design, efficient powertrains and renewable fuels can support lower-carbon, real-world logistics, on race weekends and beyond.

For more information about Shell Starship and Shell’s work in transport decarbonization, visit shell.com/starship