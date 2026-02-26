Meyer Shank Racing Primed for 2026 Season Opener in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (February 26, 2026) – Meyer Shank Racing (MSR) will open the 2026 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season this weekend on the streets of St. Petersburg, as the Ohio-based team looks to build on the most successful INDYCAR campaign in team history.

Entering the season with a returning driver lineup of Felix Rosenqvist (No. 60 SiriusXM Honda) and Marcus Armstrong (No. 66 Root Insurance Honda), MSR carries momentum into the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg following a 2025 season that saw the team record a best-ever 21 top-ten finishes. Rosenqvist and Armstrong also delivered the highest championship finishing positions for an MSR driver duo in team history – finishing sixth and eighth respectively.

Rosenqvist will once again drive the No. 60 SiriusXM Honda, which will be sporting a special SiriusXM Tom Petty Radio (XM channel 31) livery in celebration of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ 50th anniversary. The Swede finished sixth in the 2025 championship standings with one podium (Road America), four top-five finishes and 10 top-tens. His street course highlights include a third-place start at St. Petersburg and a fourth-place finish on the streets of Long Beach.

In the past, Rosenqvist has also found St. Pete success with a best finish of fourth (2019) and three top-three qualifying efforts in seven starts.

Armstrong enters the 2026 season following an eighth-place championship finish in 2025, which included one podium (Iowa Speedway), two top-five finishes and 11 top-tens. Driving the No. 66 ROOT Insurance Honda this weekend, Armstrong found speed on street courses last season, with a start of third in Toronto and a P6 finish in Detroit.

In three previous starts at St. Petersburg, Armstrong has recorded a best qualifying effort of fourth (2024) and will look to improve upon his best finish of 11th at the season-opening event.

MSR has shown competitive pace at St. Petersburg in recent seasons, highlighted by a fourth-place finish in 2021 with Jack Harvey, and Rosenqvist’s fifth-place result in 2025 and seventh-place finish in 2024. The team has also qualified inside the top three at the event on three occasions, including front row starts in 2021 and 2024.

Fans can catch all three days of this weekend’s NTT INDYCAR SERIES action across the FOX broadcast network and the FOX Sports App. Qualifying is live on FS2 at 4:30pm ET on Saturday, and Sunday’s race is live on FOX starting at 12:00pm ET. SiriusXM subscribers can also listen to live race coverage throughout the weekend on SiriusXM Channel 218.

Meyer Shank Racing Driver Quotes:

Felix Rosenqvist: “It’s good to finally be able to say it’s race week again! I always love going back to St Pete. We had a lot of promise there last year and we’re all hungry to get things started with the No. 60 Tom Petty Radio Honda!”

Marcus Armstrong: “‘Tis the start of the season! Lots of excitement, anticipation and preparation for the first race. There’s quite a few street courses this year, so it’s good to start off with this awesome track. We’ve had a good car there in the past and although it’s a busy weekend, this is an event that I really enjoy a lot.”