RACE PREVIEW – Streets of St. Petersburg



BIRTHDAY: June 29, 2000

HOMETOWN: Copenhagen, Denmark

RESIDENCE: Indianapolis, IN



ST. PETE STATS

NUMBER OF STARTS: 2

BEST START: 21st (2024)

BEST FINISH: 15th (2025)



CAREER STATS SEASON: 3rd

STARTS: 31

WINS: 1

TOP 5 FINISHES: 2

TOP 10 FINISHES: 7

CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN



Christian Rasmussen has spent his entire NTT INDYCAR SERIES career with ECR and is now in his third year with the team. During his sophomore season, Rasmussen quickly became known as a formidable opponent on the ovals. The 25-year-old finished no worse than 8th in five of the six oval races last season, including a 6th place in his second Indianapolis 500 and his first career podium finish at WWT Raceway. One year after making his first NTT INDYCAR SERIES start on a short oval at the Milwaukee Mile, he became a first-time race winner.



Rasmussen was only nine years old when he claimed his first karting championship in Denmark. He arrived in the United States in 2018 and was part of the Road to Indy the following year. He is only the second driver in history to earn a championship in each division that currently feeds the NTT INDYCAR SERIES — USF2000 (2020), USF Pro 2000 (2021), and INDY NXT (2023). After his impressive performance during his rookie season, including being the highest rookie finisher in the 2024 Indianapolis 500 field, Rasmussen was named driver of the No. 21 Chevrolet beginning in 2025 as part of a multi-year deal.



NO. 21 SPLENDA STEVIA CHEVROLET Splenda®, the most recognizable low-calorie sweetener brand in the world, will be featured on the No. 21 Chevrolet. Since Splenda’s launch in 1991, more than 100 billion yellow packets have been sold. Splenda® Stevia, which will be on Rasmussen’s car for the first two races, is grown in Florida. Splenda owns and operates the first-ever fully integrated stevia farm in the United States, located just a few hours from St. Petersburg. Coincidentally, Splenda’s packaging facility and ECR’s race shop are both on Georgetown Road in Indianapolis, with locations less than one mile apart.



THE CREW Consistency is the theme for Rasmussen’s crew. Brent Harvey will remain strategist for the No. 21 Chevrolet, while Jimmie Johnson continues as Crew Chief. Both Harvey and Johnson are among ECR’s original employees. Pete Craik has served as Rasmussen’s engineer since his first race with ECR and will continue in that role in 2026.