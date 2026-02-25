Precision Meets Performance: CVSTOS Joins Juncos Hollinger Racing for 2026

Juncos Hollinger Racing (JHR) is proud to announce CVSTOS, the Swiss luxury watchmaker known for bold engineering and avant-garde design, as its Official Timekeeper for the 2026 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season.

﻿The partnership aligns two organizations defined by precision, mechanical excellence, and a relentless pursuit of performance in highly competitive arenas.

Dave O’Neill, Team Principal, Juncos Hollinger Racing:

“In INDYCAR, a sport where margins can feel as small as Planck time, precision is everything. Every thousandth of a second matters, and partnering with a brand that shares our commitment to uncompromising accuracy reflects our constant pursuit of performance and progression. We’re proud to welcome Cvstos as our Official Timekeeper.”

Cvstos branding will feature prominently across the team’s most visible elements throughout 2026. A watch will be depicted on driver gloves, meanwhile the car will showcase a matching watch during every session. Off-track, both drivers and team leadership will sport Cvstos timepieces.

Stefan Kunz, President, Cvstos:

“Juncos Hollinger Racing is evolving and redefining its path forward, making them the ideal partner for CVSTOS, a brand that thrives on innovation. Together we’ve created a bespoke timepiece that reflects our shared values and ambitions, and our philosophies are perfectly aligned as we build the future together.”

The addition of Cvstos as Official Timekeeper reinforces JHR’s commitment to building a program capable of competing consistently at the front of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES.

Cvstos will make its on-track debut with JHR at the season-opening Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on March 1.

For more information, visit juncoshollinger.com or follow @juncoshollinger across social platforms.