Jerome’s Furniture Joins Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach as Official Sponsor

LONG BEACH, Calif. (Feb. 24, 2026) — The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, set to take place April 17-19, today announced that Jerome’s Furniture has joined the event as the Official Furniture Supplier, bringing comfort, style, and elevated guest experiences to one of North America’s most iconic street races.

As the Official Furniture Supplier, Jerome’s will provide curated furnishings to help transform select hospitality spaces and event environments throughout race weekend, enhancing the overall atmosphere for VIP guests, partners, and fans.

In addition, Jerome’s is taking its “Best Seat in the House” experience to the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, giving three lucky prize winners the ultimate VIP race weekend. Each winner will receive exclusive access including a pair of Pit Lane Club passes, including access to the Pit Lane Club, circuit admission, NTT INDYCAR Series paddock access, and food and drinks, pit access, parking, and more – a once-in-a-lifetime fan experience. Fans can enter for a chance to win by visiting jeromes.com and signing up. No purchase is necessary.

“The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach is an iconic Southern California event, and we’re proud to be part of something that brings our community together,” said Jim Navarra, Jerome’s 3rd Generation Owner and CEO. “After more than 70 years serving local families, partnering with an event that celebrates Southern California energy and innovation feels like a natural fit. We’re excited to connect with fans during the event and continue delivering expert knowledge, honest value, and great service for generations to come.”

“Jerome’s Furniture is a trusted Southern California brand, and we’re proud to welcome them to the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach sponsor family as our Official Furniture Supplier,” said Grand Prix Association of Long Beach President & CEO Jim Michaelian. “Their partnership will help us elevate the look and comfort of key event spaces while engaging our fans through their exciting ‘Best Seat in the House’ promotion.”

The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach weekend features world-class racing, superstar drivers, and a full slate of on-track action and off-track experiences throughout the three-day event.

In addition to featured NTT INDYCAR SERIES and IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship events, the 2026 event will also host the Formula DRIFT Super Drift Challenge on Friday and Saturday nights and doubleheaders Saturday and Sunday from Robby Gordon’sSPEED Energy Stadium SUPER Trucks, Porsche Carrera Cup and the Historic Sports Car Challenge, featuring muscle cars that competed on road and street courses from the 1970s through 1991.

Off-the-track, there will be Friday and Saturday evening concerts, food trucks, exotic car displays, driver autograph sessions, and a wide variety of activities for the whole family.

Ticket prices range from $56 for a Friday General Admission ticket to $221 for a three- day ticket that includes Sat./Sun. reserved seating in grandstand upper levels. Pre-paid parking packages are also available, along with handicapped seating, NTT INDYCAR SERIES Paddock passes, Super Photo tickets and a wide variety of hospitality packages. As always. children 12 years and under will be admitted free with a ticketed adult, although they will need a Junior ticket to sit in the grandstands.

Fans can select and pay for their 2026 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach seats, parking and paddock passes online at gplb.com. Ticket orders can also be placed by calling the toll-free ticket hotline, (888) 827-7333.

The 2026 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach can be followed on Facebook (GrandPrixLB), X (@GPLongBeach #AGPLB), Instagram (@GPLongBeach) and TikTok (GPLongBeach).