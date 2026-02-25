FOX’s Hinchcliffe, Henneberry Raise Flag

for NTT INDYCAR SERIES Season

Flags For Good Named Official Partner of Indianapolis Motor Speedway

INDIANAPOLIS (Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026) – FOX Sports INDYCAR analyst James Hinchcliffe and FOX Sports INDYCAR pit reporter Georgia Henneberry joined INDYCAR and Indianapolis Motor Speedway President J. Douglas Boles to raise an NTT INDYCAR SERIES flag above the Pagoda on Feb. 25 at IMS.

The raised flag was provided by new IMS partner Flags For Good. Through the partnership, Flags For Good will supply all flags displayed on IMS grandstands, gates and the Pagoda as the Official Flag of Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the Indianapolis 500 and Brickyard Weekend.

“Raising the NTT INDYCAR SERIES flag over the Pagoda with a few of our friends from FOX is the perfect kickoff to the season,” Boles said. “Showcasing a partner like Flags For Good during this momentous occasion highlights just how important flags are to us here at IMS.”

“IMS has flags woven into its identity, history and even its logo,” Flags For Good Founder and CEO Michael Green said. “Flags are a critical part of motor racing, so it makes sense that it is the first sport we dive head-first into as a flag company. Flags For Good is honored, and frankly thrilled, to partner with the historic Speedway just down the road from our HQ in the heart of ‘Speed City.’”

Flags For Good is a mission-driven flag company based in Indianapolis. Founded by Green, a TEDx speaker and recognized authority on flags and flag design, the company combines deep expertise in symbolism and cultural significance with a commitment to social impact. Through its “Make Good Waves” model, Flags For Good donates $1 from every flag to good causes around the world. Flags For Good partners with Hemptex to advance sustainable, eco-friendly flag production.

“The flags we produced for IMS are made of cutting edge CiCLO biodegradable polyester,” Green said. “Working with Hemptex, we developed a flag that delivers the strength, durability and color performance of polyester, enhanced with this innovative technology to help reduce the persistence of microplastic fibers shed into the environment. By integrating CiCLO at the fiber level, the polyester is engineered to break down more like natural fibers, such as wool. For the first time, high-performance flags are engineered for durability and responsibility.”

The annual flag raising ceremony marks the start of the 2026 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season and is an important milestone in the countdown to the 110th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge on Sunday, May 24 at IMS.

Hinchcliffe, a native of Toronto, joined FOX Sports as a race analyst for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES in 2025, the inaugural season for the series on FOX.

The 2011 NTT INDYCAR Rookie of the Year, Hinchcliffe scored 16 podium finishes and won six races over the course of his career, driving for Andretti Autosport, Newman/Haas Racing and Schmidt Peterson Motorsports. The Canadian racer scored the INDYCAR Fan Favorite Award in 2012 and 2018.

Henneberry, a native of St. Louis, joined the FOX Sports team in 2025 as a reporter for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES after spending 2024 covering the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and INDY NXT by Firestone for NBC Sports, as well as the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship for The Roku Channel.

In 2019, Henneberry began her journey with INDYCAR where she covered the Month of May for the IMS large-screen video program, designed to engage the crowd and enhance their viewing experience while at the track. From there, the former racer went on the road for the entire 2022-24 NTT INDYCAR SERIES seasons, working as a host and reporter for the series’ video-screen programs before joining the NBC Sports broadcast team in 2024.

The first race of 2026 is the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on Sunday, March 1 on the streets of downtown St. Petersburg, Florida. Live coverage starts at noon ET on FOX, FOX One, FOX Deportes, the FOX Sports app and the INDYCAR Radio Network. Tickets are on sale at IMS.com for the 110th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge, Sonsio Grand Prix and all Month of May activities.