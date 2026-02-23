JM Bullion Returns to Andretti Global with Gold.com in Continued Partnership

INDIANAPOLIS (February 23, 2026) – Andretti Global, a racing team under the TWG Motorsports umbrella, announced today that JM Bullion, one of the largest and most trusted precious metals providers in the world, will serve as the primary partner for the No. 27 Honda piloted by Andretti Global’s Kyle Kirkwood in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES.

The JM Bullion / Gold.com Honda will make its debut at the season-opening Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg and will continue at upcoming rounds at Phoenix International Raceway and on the Streets of Arlington and Long Beach. Additionally, Gold.com (NYSE: GOLD), the parent company of JM Bullion and a leading alternative assets platform, will serve as an associate partner on the No. 27 entry for the entirety of the 2026 INDYCAR season.

JM Bullion made its motorsports debut in 2024, partnering with Andretti Global for the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 on the No. 98 entry of Marco Andretti. The collaboration continued into 2025 as Kyle Kirkwood sported the JM Bullion colors at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca and Portland International Raceway. Andretti Global and JM Bullion have built a strategic business partnership over the last two seasons, highlighted by the launch of an exclusive line of Andretti-themed silver bullion products, which will continue in 2026.

The No. 27 JM Bullion / Gold.com Honda will kick off the 2026 INDYCAR season on the Streets of St. Petersburg on Friday, February 27, with the 100-lap race airing live on FOX on Sunday, March 1, at 12:00 PM ET.

ROB PACELLI, CEO, JM BULLION

“JM Bullion is proud to expand our partnership with Andretti Global and Kyle Kirkwood for the opening races of the 2026 season, especially with the inaugural stop in Arlington, right in our backyard. Since joining the program at the 2024 Indianapolis 500, our alignment with Andretti and TWG Motorsports has continued to strengthen. With the addition of Gold.com to this year’s program, we look forward to building even greater engagement with INDYCAR fans nationwide.”

KYLE KIRKWOOD, DRIVER, ANDRETTI GLOBAL

“JM Bullion has been a fantastic partner of ours, so it’s great to have them back and to welcome Gold.com to the No. 27 crew to start the season. We start the season with three street courses and an oval. Street courses have been strong tracks for us, so it gives our group a great opportunity to build momentum and go after strong results together. I’m excited to kick things off in St. Pete.”