Juncos Hollinger Racing Welcomes Alexander Koreiba For INDY NXT Debut

JUNCOS HOLLINGER RACING WELCOMES ALEXANDER KOREIBA FOR INDY NXT BY FIRESTONE DEBUT

Speedway, Indiana – February 19, 2026 – Juncos Hollinger Racing today announced that Alexander Koreiba will make his INDY NXT by Firestone debut with the team in 2026, piloting the No. 75 entry as he begins his climb on the INDYCAR ladder.

Koreiba transitions to open-wheel competition following a successful stint in sports car racing, highlighted by capturing the 2024 HSR Prototype Challenge presented by IMSA championship and competing in the IMSA Prototype Challenge. Now, the 28-year-old American sets his focus squarely on the path toward INDYCAR competition.

“This is a dream come true, and to do it with an organization of this caliber makes it even more meaningful. I feel incredibly grateful and honored to be joining Juncos Hollinger Racing for the 2026 INDY NXT season,” said Koreiba. “I want to sincerely thank Ricardo Juncos, Brad Hollinger, and Dave O’Neill for their belief in me and for trusting me to pilot the No. 75 this season. I’m also deeply thankful to RF Health and all my partners who have helped make this program possible. I can’t wait to get to work in St Pete.”

A Missouri native, Koreiba began karting at 14 before advancing through the Lucas Oil School of Racing and into professional prototype competition. Along the way, he has balanced driving with mentorship, coaching young drivers and working with racing enthusiasts across the country.

Despite his success in sports cars, Koreiba’s long-term ambition has remained clear: a chance in open-wheel racing and a shot at the top level of North American motorsport. To prepare for the transition, he participated in the Chris Griffis Memorial Test in both 2024 and 2025, gaining valuable experience in INDY NXT machinery.

“Alexander brings a championship mindset and a relentless work ethic that aligns with our goals as an organization,” said Ricardo Juncos, Co-Owner of Juncos Hollinger Racing. “As we continue building toward becoming a consistent front-runner, adding drivers who are hungry, prepared, and committed to the process is critical. We’re excited to see what he can accomplish in the No. 75 this season.”

RF Health, a pioneering force in data-driven medical technology and digital healthcare innovation, is accelerating its commitment to transforming the future of health. Known for developing advanced med-tech solutions that harness real-world data to improve outcomes and care delivery, RF Health will serve as the primary partner of the No. 75 entry fielded by Koreiba and Juncos Hollinger Racing.

This partnership marks a strategic alignment between cutting-edge healthcare innovation and high-performance motorsport, spotlighting RF Health’s mission to drive meaningful progress in patient-centered care through scalable technology and actionable insights.

Koreiba will participate in testing this weekend at the Miami Grand Prix circuit ahead of the 2026 INDY NXT by Firestone season opener, set for February 27–March 1 on the streets of St. Petersburg.

