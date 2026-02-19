INDYCAR Expands Global Broadcast Presence for 2026

International Expansion Continues to Drive Global Visibility

of North America’s Premier Open-Wheel Series

INDIANAPOLIS (Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026) – INDYCAR is intensifying its efforts in 2026 to reach global audiences during the 18-race NTT INDYCAR SERIES season. A strong network of international partners, including new media and broadcast relationships, will bring the NTT INDYCAR SERIES’ star drivers and signature events to audiences in more than 200 countries and territories.

INDYCAR LIVE acts as INDYCAR’s global direct to consumer streaming service, supporting the broadcast partners in their markets and elsewhere, bringing fans full and uninterrupted coverage of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and INDY NXT by Firestone – every race, every practice and qualifying session as well as in-car camera feeds, highlights, shorts and vodcasts.

“INDYCAR’s growth trajectory is the best in sports and that includes significant expansion of our global availability and new interest from international audiences,” Penske Entertainment Corp. President and CEO Mark Miles said. “This season, 14 nations and territories will be represented in our full-time lineup, and, with that, it is crucial that platforms are available to showcase the intense, wheel-to-wheel action of INDYCAR to their countries and our international fanbase. We are delighted to announce this list of new and renewed partners, who will intensely follow what we believe will be a thrilling 2026 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season.”

Partnerships for the 2026 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season include:

New in 2026 to Brazil is Band Sport (Bandierantes) after an eight-year hiatus from INDYCAR, allowing fans to witness fellow Brazilian Caio Collet in his rookie season.

after an eight-year hiatus from INDYCAR, allowing fans to witness fellow Brazilian Caio Collet in his rookie season. ESPN continues to provide coverage across sub-Saharan Africa, as well as to Latin America, Brazil and Mexico where fans can support Mexican native Pato O’Ward.

continues to provide coverage across sub-Saharan Africa, as well as to Latin America, Brazil and Mexico where fans can support Mexican native Pato O’Ward. Spain will continue to provide premium coverage via Movistar+ and #Vamos , highlighting reigning series champion Alex Palou as he seeks to win his fourth straight and fifth overall title.

and , highlighting reigning series champion Alex Palou as he seeks to win his fourth straight and fifth overall title. Sky Sports will showcase reigning NTT INDYCAR SERIES Rookie of the Year Louis Foster in the United Kingdom, and sister channel Sky Sports Italia continues race coverage in Italy.

will showcase reigning NTT INDYCAR SERIES Rookie of the Year Louis Foster in the United Kingdom, and sister channel Sky Sports Italia continues race coverage in Italy. In Germany, Austria and Switzerland, Sky Sports will be closely following Mick Schumacher’s Rookie season.

will be closely following Mick Schumacher’s Rookie season. Sky Sport New Zealand will be providing coverage of Kiwis Scott Dixon, Scott McLaughlin and Marcus Armstrong.

New Zealand will be providing coverage of Kiwis Scott Dixon, Scott McLaughlin and Marcus Armstrong. A new relationship with SBS Sport allows INDYCAR to reach new audiences in Korea for the 2026 season.

allows INDYCAR to reach new audiences in Korea for the 2026 season. Viaplay will continue its coverage in the Nordics for fans to follow Danish drivers Christian Rasmussen and Christian Lundgaard, Swedish drivers Felix Rosenqvist and Marcus Ericsson and Norwegian rookie Dennis Hauger.

will continue its coverage in the Nordics for fans to follow Danish drivers Christian Rasmussen and Christian Lundgaard, Swedish drivers Felix Rosenqvist and Marcus Ericsson and Norwegian rookie Dennis Hauger. Returning for its second year partnering with INDYCAR is Motorvision , also broadcasting in Austria, Switzerland and Germany.

, also broadcasting in Austria, Switzerland and Germany. Stan Sport in Australia will allow fans to follow Will Power for his 22 nd INDYCAR season.

in Australia will allow fans to follow Will Power for his 22 INDYCAR season. France will broadcast Romain Grosjean’s return to INDYCAR with Canal+ .

. Ziggo Sport continues to spotlight INDYCAR in the Netherlands for fans to follow Dutch driver Rinus Veekay.

continues to spotlight INDYCAR in the Netherlands for fans to follow Dutch driver Rinus Veekay. Additional returning broadcasters of INDYCAR in 2026 include TSN in Canada, RTVS in Slovakia, S Sport in Turkey, Arena 4 in Hungary, Gaora in Japan and Sport TV in Portugal.

in Canada, in Slovakia, in Turkey, in Hungary, in Japan and in Portugal. INDY NXT by Firestone will have also have coverage across the globe with first-time coverage in Poland with Motowizja, allowing fans to see rookie Tymek Kucharczyk in action. Polish fans will also be able to stream all races at the URL tymekkucharczyk.pl. REV TV will broadcast throughout Canada, while ESPN will showcase INDY NXT races to fans in Latin America and Brazil. Further coverage will be provided on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom and Italy, Viaplay in the Nordics and Sport TV in Portugal.

WHAT INDYCAR’S DRIVERS ARE SAYING

“Viaplay has done a great job covering the NTT INDYCAR SERIES the past several years, and I’m glad they’ll continue this season. While it’s a North American sport, there’s a growing global audience which only happens if they have access to watch the on-track action.” – Christian Lundgaard, Arrow McLaren

“It’s cool whenever I’m home in New Zealand and I get to see INDYCAR races be rebroadcasted on Sky Sport. I hope that New Zealanders, can follow closely this season. They have two Scotts (Scott Dixon and Scott McLaughlin) and a Marcus (Armstrong) competing at the pointy end of the field this year. The opportunity to see three New Zealanders lock out a podium is actually very possible this year, so it’s going to be pretty cool to watch and I’m glad that Sky Sport will be there to catch it all for everyone back home to watch.” – Marcus Armstrong, Meyer Shank Racing

“It is extremely important to have INDYCAR back on free-to-air television, especially on a broadcaster like Band, which has a long and rich history not only with motorsport, but also with INDYCAR itself. This helps elevate the category, expand its global reach, attract even more fans around the world and also promote brands and personal sponsors that enable us to be there doing our job.” – Caio Collet, AJ Foyt Racing The 2026 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season begins Sunday, March 1 at noon ET with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. The start of the 2026 INDY NXT by Firestone season begins the same day, also on the streets of St. Petersburg, at 10 a.m. ET. A full list of international broadcast partners is available here.