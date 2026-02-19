A Weekend for All in Arlington

A WEEKEND FOR EVERYONE: JAVA HOUSE GRAND PRIX OF ARLINGTON DELIVERING THREE DAYS OF FESTIVAL FUN

More than a race, Arlington’s marquee motorsports weekend features concerts, interactive experiences, athlete appearances and family-friendly entertainment

ARLINGTON, TX (February 19, 2026) – The inaugural Java House Grand Prix of Arlington is set to transform the Entertainment District into a multi-day festival of speed, sound and celebration, with three full days of fan experiences surrounding the NTT INDYCAR SERIES race weekend, March 13–15.

Spanning more than 2.5 miles across Arlington’s iconic sports corridor, the event will create an expansive, festival-style footprint filled with nonstop action for fans of all ages. From world-class racing to live music, interactive partner activations and family-friendly attractions, the weekend is designed to deliver something for everyone.

Fans can expect nonstop entertainment, with highlights including:

Live concert access included in gate admission

Fan-favorite moments featuring the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, the Texas Rangers Six Shooters, Rowdy of the Dallas Cowboys and Captain of the Texas Rangers

Series’ Autograph sessions including a special opportunity with alumni from the Cowboys, Rangers and veteran INDYCAR drivers

Thrilling stunts from the Globe of Death Squad

Exclusive Toyota GR experiences, such as complimentary GR Cup paddock access, a Social Media and Media Summit with GR Cup drivers, a GR Experience Display Space, and a GR Car Corral

Interactive partner activations throughout the event grounds, featuring product sampling, prize giveaways, photo opportunities, and more

Free general admission for kids 12 and under with the purchase of an adult ticket

“From the moment guests enter through the gates, they will feel the momentum and immersive atmosphere,” said Bill Miller, President of the Java House Grand Prix of Arlington. “This is not just about what happens on the track. With three full days of racing, live entertainment and experiences across the entire sports corridor, you’ll want to be here for the whole weekend – because one day simply isn’t enough to see it all.”

The Java House Grand Prix of Arlington will feature the NTT INDYCAR SERIES competing on a 2.73-mile temporary street circuit winding around AT&T Stadium and Globe Life Field. Combined with a festival-style atmosphere and nonstop programming on and off the track, the event promises one of the most dynamic sports and entertainment weekends in North Texas. Single day tickets start at $35 and three-day options start at $110. For a full schedule of fan activities, ticket information and event updates, visit www.gparlington.com