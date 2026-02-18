Orion180 Insurance is an Official Partner of Juncos Hollinger Racing

Speedway, Indiana – February 18, 2026 – Juncos Hollinger Racing (JHR), the Indianapolis-based NTT INDYCAR SERIES team, and Orion180 Insurance, a leading provider of flexible, customer-centric homeowners and flood insurance solutions, today announced they have entered a partnership for the 2026 NTT INDYCAR SERIES. The alliance brings together two organizations that prioritize precision, preparation, and performance, whether protecting homes or competing on the racetrack.

Orion180 has built a reputation for mastering challenging insurance markets by leveraging superior technology and data insights to deliver flexible, innovative home insurance solutions. In aligning with JHR, Orion180 is expanding its reach into one of motorsport’s most competitive arenas with a team that shares the same desire for consistency and excellence.

Dave O’Neill, Team Principal at Juncos Hollinger Racing, said, “In INDYCAR, margins are measured in thousandths of a second, and success depends on meticulous preparation, strategic decision-making, and trust in your people and equipment – whether that’s on-track performance or protecting what’s most valuable off it. Orion180 brings a uniquely modern perspective to risk management, and their commitment to innovation, reliability, and long-term relationships mirrors the values of our team and sport. We’re proud to welcome them as a new partner.”

As part of the partnership, the #76 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet will showcase Orion180 branding throughout the 2026 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season. Orion180 will serve as the primary partner at five marquee events – Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, Indianapolis Grand Prix, Freedom 250 in Washington D.C., and the season finale at Laguna Seca – while also sharing top-line placement for the inaugural Grand Prix of Arlington.

“We’re excited to begin our partnership with Juncos Hollinger Racing,” said Ken Gregg, Founder and CEO of Orion180 Insurance. “INDYCAR and the JHR team represent precision, rigor, and performance at the highest level, which is exactly the standard we hold ourselves to when protecting what matters most to homeowners. We look forward to growing and succeeding together throughout the season.”

The 2026 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season begins with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, February 27 – March 1 on the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida.

About Orion180 Insurance

Orion180 Insurance is a technology-driven and customer-centric insurance brand that combines proprietary technology, real-time data, and straightforward underwriting practices to provide a seamless and premier insurance experience. Orion180 operates through Orion180 Insurance Co., a surplus lines insurance company serving Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Massachusetts, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, Colorado (Flood only), Illinois (Flood only) and Arizona, and Orion180 Select Insurance Co., an admitted insurance company offering coverage in Alabama, Arizona, Georgia, Indiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, and Ohio. With its proprietary MY180 platform and third-party integrations, Orion180 offers unmatched efficiency and innovation, fulfilling its vision of becoming the global leader in insurance solutions while maintaining its mission to deliver superior customer experiences and a comprehensive suite of products. Connect with Orion180 on X, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, TruthSocial, and YouTube. For more information, visit www.Orion180.com.