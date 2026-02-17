CHEVROLET IN THE NTT INDYCAR SERIES – Phoenix International Raceway Test Day #1

CHEVROLET IN THE NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Phoenix Raceway

1.0-mile short oval

Avondale, Arizona

The Unser INDYCAR Open Test at Phoenix Raceway Session #1

February 17-18, 2026

Avondale, Arizona (February 17, 2026) – A pair of Team Chevy drivers led the first of two days of The Unser INDYCAR Open Test at Phoenix. David Malukas, making his first official NTT INDYCAR SERIES appearance on track with Team Penske, set the quickest lap at 172.605mph (21.7098 seconds). Malukas’ teammate Josef Newgarden, the 2018 winner at Phoenix Raceway, set the second-quickest lap of the day.

INDYCAR set aside the first hour of practice for the three rookies in the field. Chevrolet-powered A.J. Foyt Racing newcomer Caio Collet was the quickest driver at 162.474mph (22.1574 seconds) on the historic one-mile oval.

Chevrolet’s first INDYCAR win outside of the Pikes Peak Auto Hill Climb came at Phoenix Raceway in the 1969 Jimmy Bryan Memorial with George Follmer at the wheel of a Cheetah chassis powered by an Al Bartz-built small-block Chevrolet.

Chevrolet has a three-race NTT INDYCAR SERIES win streak at Phoenix Raceway, with wins in 2016, 2017, and 2018. The last three seasons, the open-wheel series visited The Valley of the Sun.

Since Chevrolet returned as a manufacturer in 2012, cars adorned with the Bowtie have won 31 of the 40 (77.5%) races held on short ovals (tracks 1.33 miles or shorter).

Phoenix Raceway Test Session #1 Results

The teams are back on track for more testing tomorrow, with test sessions from 9 am through noon and from 1:30 pm through 4:30 pm. All times are local, which is MST.

Chevrolet at Phoenix Raceway

General Motors (Chevrolet and Oldsmobile) Wins – 15

Chevrolet Wins – 10

2018 – Josef Newgarden – Team Penske

2017 – Simon Pagenaud – Team Penske

2016 – Scott Dixon – Chip Ganassi Racing

2002 – Helio Castroneves – Team Penske

1992 – Bob Rahal – Rahal Hogan Racing

1991 – Arie Luyendyk – Doug Shierson Racing

1990 – Rick Mears – Team Penske

1989 – Rick Mears – Team Penske

1988 – Mario Andretti – Newman Haas Racing

1969 – George Follmer – George Follmer

Oldsmobile Wins – 5

2001 – Sam Hornish – Panther Racing

2000 – Buddy Lazier – Hemelgarn Racing

1999 – Scott Goodyear – Panther Racing

1998 – Scott Sharp – Kelley Racing

1997 – Jim Guthrie – Blueprint Racing

General Motors Poles – 13

Chevrolet Poles – 8

2017 – Helio Castroneves – Team Penske

2016 – Helio Castroneves – Team Penske

2002 – Helio Castroneves – Team Penske

1991 – Rick Mears – Team Penske

1990 – Rick Mears – Team Penske

1989 – Rick Mears – Team Penske

1988 – Rick Mears – Team Penske

1987 – Mario Andretti – Newman Haas Racing

Oldsmobile Wins – 5

2001 – Greg Ray – Team Menard

2000 – Greg Ray – Team Menard

1999 – Greg Ray – Team Menard

1998 – Jeff Ward – ISM Racing

1997 – Tony Stewart – Team Menard

General Motors Podiums: 39

Chevrolet Podiums: 25

Driver Podiums: Bob Rahal (3), Emerson Fittipaldi (2), Rick Mears (2), Simon Pagenaud (2), Will Power (2), Al Unser Jr. (2), Mario Andretti (1), Helio Castroneves (1), Gil de Ferran (1), George Follmer (1), Scott Dixon (1), Roberto Guerrero (1), JR Hildebrand (1), Sam Hornish (1), Arie Luyendyk (1), Josef Newgarden (1), Danny Sullivan (1), Jimmy Vasser (1)

Team Podiums: Team Penske (12), Galles Racing (4), Chip Ganassi Racing (1), Doug Shierson Racing (1), ECR (1), George Follmer (1), Granatelli Racing (1), Hayhoe Racing (1), Newman Haas Racing (1), Panther Racing (1), Rahal Hogan Racing (1)

Oldsmobile Podiums: 14

Driver Podiums: Scott Goodyear (2), Buddy Lazier (2), Tony Stewart (2), Billy Boat (1), Jim Guthrie (1), Davey Hamilton (1), Donnie Beechler (1), Sam Hornish (1), Eliseo Salazar (1), Scott Sharp (1) Jeff Ward (1)

Team Podiums: A.J. Foyt Racing (3), Panther Racing (3), Hemelgarn Racing (2), Team Menard (2), Blueprint Racing (1), Cahill Racing (1), Kelley Racing (1), Pagan Racing (1)

General Motors Laps Led: 2977

Chevrolet Laps Led: 1990

Driver Laps Led: Rick Mears (247), Bob Rahal (242), Mario Andretti (198), Helio Castroneves (174), Scott Dixon (155), Paul Tracy (151), Will Power (139), Arie Luyendyk (129), Simon Pagenaud (119), Michael Andretti (88), Sam Hornish (67), Al Unser Jr. (65), Juan Montoya (56), Danny Sullivan (53), Josef Newgarden (32), George Follmer (29), Gil de Ferran (15), Kevin Cogan (13), Emerson Fittipaldi (10), Eliseo Salazar (7), Tomas Scheckter (1)

Team Laps Led: Team Penske (996), Newman Haas Racing (286), Rahal Hogan Racing (200), Chip Ganassi Racing (155), Doug Shierson Racing (129), Panther Racing(68), Galles Racing (68), Kelley Racing (39), George Follmer (29), Patrick Racing (13), A.J. Foyt Racing (7)

Oldsmobile Laps Led: 987

Driver Laps Led: Tony Stewart (212), Sam Hornish (140), Scott Goodyear (134), Scott Sharp (94), Jim Guthrie (74), Greg Ray (61), Buddy Lazier (45), Billy Boat (41), Stephan Gregoire (36), Eddie Cheever (28), Jeff Ward (25), Kenny Brack (24), Al Unser Jr. (22), Mark Dismore (14), Affonso Giaffone (13), Robbie McGehee (11), Robbie Buhl (5), Helio Castroneves (4), Gil de Ferran (3), Donnie Beechler (1)

Team Laps Led: Panther Racing (274), Team Menard (273), Kelley Racing (104), Blueprint Racing (74), Galles Racing (46), A.J. Foyt Racing (45), Hemelgarn Racing (45), Dick Simon Racing (36), Team Cheever (28), ISM Racing (25), Chitwood Motorsports (13), Treadway Racing (11), Team Penske (7), Dreyer & Reinbold Racing (5), Cahil Racing (1)

Manufacturer History at Phoenix International Raceway

Wins

17 – Cosworth (1987, 1986 #2, 1986 #2, 1985, 1984 #2, 1984 #1, 1983, 1982 #2, 1982 #1, 1981 #2, 1981 #1, 1980, 1979 #2, 1979 #1, 1978 #2, 1977 #1, 1976 #2)

15 – General Motors (Chevrolet & Oldsmobile)

13 – Offenhauser – (1976 #1, 1975 #1, 1974 #2, 1974 #1, 1973, 1972 #2, 1972 #1, 1968 #2, 1968 #1, 1967#1, 1965 #1, 1964 #2, 1964 #1)

12 – Ford (1996, 1995, 1993, 1971 #2, 1971 #1, 1970 #2, 1970 #1, 1969 #2, 1967 #2, 1966 #2, 1966 #1, 1965 #2)

10 – Chevrolet (2018, 2017, 2016, 2002, 1992, 1991, 1990, 1989, 1988, 1969 #1)

5 – Oldsmobile (2001, 2000, 1999, 1998, 1997)

2- DGS (1978 #1, 1977 #2)

2 – Honda (2004, 2003)

1 – Toyota (2005)

1 – Ilmor (1994)

1- Foyt (1975 #2)

Poles

18 – Cosworth (1986 #2, 1986 #1, 1985, 1984 #2, 1984 #1, 1983, 1982 #2, 1982 #1, 1981 #2, 1981#1, 1980, 1979 #2, 1979 #1, 1978 #2, 1978 #1, 1977 #2, 1977 #1, 1976 #1)

14 – Offenhauser (1976 #2, 1975 #1, 1974 #2, 1974 #1, 1973, 1972 #2, 1972 #1, 1971 #2, 1971 #1, 1968 #2, 1968 #2, 1967 #1, 1965 #2, 1964 #1)

13 – General Motors (Chevrolet and Oldsmobile)

13 – Ford (1996, 1995, 1993, 1992, 1970 #2, 1970 #1, 1969 #2, 1969 #1, 1967 #2, 1966 #2, 1966 #1, 1965 #1, 1964 #2)

8 – Chevrolet (2017, 2016, 2002, 1991, 1990, 1989, 1988, 1987)

5 – Oldsmobile (2001, 2000, 1999, 1998, 1997)

4 – Honda (2018, 2005, 2004, 2003)

1 – DGS (1975 #2)

1 – Ilmor (1994