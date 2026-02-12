INDYCAR Announces Historic, Multiyear Commitment from Chevrolet, Honda

Manufacturer Charters To Accompany Boosted Investment Across NTT INDYCAR SERIES

INDIANAPOLIS (Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026) – INDYCAR today announced a multiyear commitment from Chevrolet and Honda to continue as official Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) of INDYCAR and the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. Each OEM agreement will commence in 2027 and run for multiple years, reflecting the upward trajectory of the sport and new investments in its growth.

The new commitment from Chevrolet and Honda represents a significant financial investment in North America’s premier open-wheel series. It is also an endorsement of the momentum and continued growth of the series. Both manufacturers will also be heavily involved in the development of the engine and competition rules to be implemented with the new NTT INDYCAR SERIES car, which is expected to begin competition in 2028.

“This is a monumental day for INDYCAR, fueled by a massive and historic commitment from two of our best and most trusted partners,” INDYCAR President J. Douglas Boles said. “Chevrolet and Honda have worked tirelessly with us over the last 12 months to get to this point, and both have made it very clear that they are fully committed to this sport and invested in continuing the positive momentum the series generated in 2025.”

“Chevrolet has enjoyed a long, successful relationship with INDYCAR as an engine manufacturer, and this extension paves the way for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES to continue to grow and for us to further maximize technology transfer from race to road,” General Motors President Mark Reuss said. “The addition of a charter allows Chevrolet to join with other stakeholders to continue to make the series even stronger. INDYCAR produces consistently exciting racing on road and street courses as well as ovals, and we look forward to building on our INDYCAR legacy and put on a great show for our loyal Chevrolet fans.”

“To our esteemed Honda fans, customers and associates, we are thrilled to announce our ongoing participation in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES,” Honda Racing Corporation USA President David Salters said. “With a deep respect for the history and competitive spirit of INDYCAR racing, we are proud to continue our involvement after more than 30 years. This long-standing commitment strengthens our ability to allow us to further develop our people and technology at the pinnacle of open-wheel racing in North America.

“The partnership between INDYCAR and FOX continues to grow, bringing outstanding race coverage and elevating the experience for fans everywhere. The future of INDYCAR looks incredibly bright, and we at Honda are honored to play a critical role in its continued success.”

This multiyear announcement extends Chevrolet’s current participation in the INDYCAR SERIES. Chevrolet is a nine-time champion since its return to the sport 14 seasons ago in 2012. Including the 1988-93 and 2002 titles, Chevrolet has won 16 total INDYCAR SERIES manufacturer championships.

Honda began INDYCAR SERIES competition in 1994 and has been a continuous and key fixture on INDYCAR grids as an engine supplier for over 30 years – including six seasons as the sole engine supplier. The 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season marked its 11th manufacturers’ title in multiple manufacturer competition and the fifth in the last eight years.

In addition to commitments made in engine development, engine supply and promotion of the series, each manufacturer will be entitled to own a charter to be utilized beginning with the 2028 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season.

“As charter entrants in 2028, Chevrolet and Honda now have a new and exciting opportunity to build on their incredible legacies across INDYCAR SERIES racing, while continuing their strong relationships with our current roster of teams and helping deliver an innovative and industry-leading new car in 2028,” Boles said.

The INDYCAR charter system was originally announced in September 2024. Charters were extended to teams based on full-time entries from the 2022-23 seasons, with a maximum of three awarded per team. NTT INDYCAR SERIES teams with three charters are not eligible to utilize a fourth charter via an OEM.

Complete details of the powertrain parameters to be utilized with the new 2.4-liter, twin-turbocharged V6 engine with hybrid technology and introduced with the 2028 NTT INDYCAR SERIES car will be announced at a later date. The 2026 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season begins Sunday, March 1 at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on the Streets of St. Petersburg, Florida. Coverage of the race begins at noon ET on FOX, FOX Deportes, FOX One and the FOX Sports app. Audio coverage will be available via the INDYCAR Radio Network on SiriusXM Channel 218 and the INDYCAR App powered by NTT DATA.