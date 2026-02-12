Honda Secures New Multi-Year Engine Supply Agreement with NTT INDYCAR SERIES

February 12, 2026

— INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Honda will continue supplying engines for 2027 season and beyond in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES extending 30+ year commitment

All-new Honda 2.4-liter, twin-turbocharged V6 hybrid engine set to debut in 2028 alongside new chassis

Honda to receive team ‘charter’ as part of new agreement; will operate full-season entry beginning in 2028

Honda and the NTT INDYCAR SERIES today announced that Honda will continue as an engine supplier for the 2027 racing season and beyond in a multi-year deal. Honda and its North American racing arm, Honda Racing Corporation USA (HRC US), bring more than 30 years of American open wheel success into the new era of IndyCar racing.

Additionally, Honda revealed that in 2028, the new Dallara INDYCAR chassis will be powered by an all-new V6 engine developed and manufactured in the U.S. by HRC. The 2.4-liter twin-turbocharged unit will be paired with a low-voltage hybrid unit common across all cars regardless of engine manufacturer.

IndyCar will run the current engine and chassis formula in 2027 before debuting the replacement for the current Dallara DW12 and 2.2-liter, twin-turbo V6 engine combo, which was introduced in 2012. The current chassis and engine formula was modified in 2024 with a low-voltage hybrid unit.

As part of the new multi-year agreement with the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, Honda, along with series rival Chevrolet, will receive a team ‘charter’ beginning in the 2028 season – a first for an OEM with the IndyCar series. HRC US has committed to field a Honda full-season entry in 2028 as a way to further develop its associates and technology.

Honda has earned immense success in American open wheel racing, beginning with the company’s foray into Championship Auto Racing Teams (CART) competition in 1994. Honda won its first manufacturers’ and drivers’ championships in 1996. Since then, Honda has achieved unmatched success in INDYCAR SERIES racing, scoring 298 victories from 543 races, 21 drivers’ titles, 11 manufacturers’ championships and 16 Indianapolis 500 victories.

The 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season was historic for Honda with the manufacturer winning 10 races in a row and 12 of 17 races on the year on the way to a sweep of the drivers’, manufacturers’ and Rookie of the Year championship titles—as well as earning the 2025 Indianapolis 500 win.

Quotes

David Salters (President, Honda Racing Corporation USA): “To our esteemed Honda fans, customers, and associates, we are thrilled to announce our ongoing participation in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. With a deep respect for the history and competitive spirit of IndyCar racing, we are proud to continue our involvement after more than 30 years. This long-standing commitment strengthens our ability to allow us to further develop our people and technology at the pinnacle of open-wheel racing in North America.

“The partnership between INDYCAR and FOX continues to grow bringing outstanding race coverage and elevating the experience for fans everywhere. The future of IndyCar looks incredibly bright, and we at Honda are honored to play a critical role in its continued success.”

Doug Boles (President, NTT INDYCAR SERIES): “This is a monumental day for INDYCAR, fueled by a massive and historic commitment from two of our best and most trusted partners. Chevrolet and Honda have worked tirelessly with us over the last 12 months to get to this point and both have made it very clear that they are fully committed to this sport and invested in continuing the positive momentum the series generated in 2025.”

About Honda Racing Corporation USA

Honda Racing Corporation USA (HRC US), has a rich heritage creating, manufacturing, and supporting Honda Racing and Acura Motorsports customers since its founding in 1993 as Honda Performance Development (HPD). In January 2024, HPD became HRC US, combining with HRC Japan to strengthen the company’s overall motorsports capabilities. From pinnacle racing in INDYCAR and IMSA sports cars to commercial racing programs, HRC US leads all Honda and Acura high-performance racing programs in North America and will be involved in Formula One power unit development and race support related to the next phase of Honda starting in 2026.

HRC US specializes in the design and development of powertrain, chassis, electronics, and performance parts, as well as technical and race support. The company also offers parts and race support to Honda and Acura amateur and professional motorsports racers; and is continually expanding its palette of racing programs that make Honda racing products available to all racing styles, from karting and quarter midgets to the highest levels of professional racing. https://hondaracing-us.honda.com

HRC US social media content and video links can be found on:

Instagram

X

LinkedIn

Facebook

TikTok

YouTube

www.instagram.com/hondaracing_us

www.twitter.com/hondaracing_us

www.linkedin.com/showcase/honda-racing-corporation-usa/

www.facebook.com/HondaRacingUS

www.tiktok.com/@hondaracing_us

www.youtube.com/@HondaRacingUS