Harbinger Joins Partner Roster

for Freedom 250 Grand Prix of Washington, D.C.

NTT INDYCAR SERIES Readies for Historic Debut on National Mall Aug. 21-23

INDIANAPOLIS (Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026) – INDYCAR has announced Harbinger as the newest event partner for this summer’s Freedom 250 Grand Prix of Washington, D.C. The upcoming race weekend will be the first-ever motor race on the National Mall, celebrating America’s independence and the legacy of innovation that fuels motorsports across the United States.

A leading D.C.-based live events production company, Harbinger will coordinate logistics and fan experience for the high-profile race weekend. Harbinger’s extensive roster of clients includes Fortune 500 Companies, the federal government, major tourism bureaus and more.

“Harbinger will bring world-class expertise and exceptional execution to a very historic race weekend,” said Bud Denker, chairman of the Freedom 250 Grand Prix of Washington, D.C. and president of Penske Corporation. “They’ve been an indelible part of this effort from day one, driving coordination between key event partners and building a firm foundation for success.”

“Harbinger is proud to partner with INDYCAR, Penske and FOX Sports to produce the on-site experience for the Freedom 250 Grand Prix,” said Josh Rodman, partner at Harbinger. “As a Washington, D.C.-based live events production team built for complex, high-visibility moments, we specialize in executing at speed without sacrificing precision. This August, our focus is delivering a safe, seamless, world-class weekend for fans, teams, partners and the city.”

This announcement comes on the heels of President Donald J. Trump’s recent Executive Order establishing the Freedom 250 Grand Prix of Washington D.C. The event will be free to the general public and will provide scenic vantage points of several iconic symbols of national unity and patriotism.

Monumental Sports & Entertainment was announced as the Official Marketing, Sponsorships and Corporate Hospitality sales agency for the race weekend just last week. The U.S. Department of Transportation, U.S. Department of the Interior and Washington, D.C.’s Executive Office of the Mayor will also provide vital support.

Like the entire NTT INDYCAR SERIES schedule, the race will be televised to a live network audience via FOX Sports. More details about the course and the event will be shared during a kickoff gathering in the coming weeks. Fans can be the first to receive all updates by visiting http://freedom250gp.com/ and signing up for the email distribution list.