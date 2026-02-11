Arrow McLaren Arlington Fan Fest presented by Mission Foods to kick off the Java House Grand Prix of Arlington race weekend

11 February 2026

INDIANAPOLIS – Arrow McLaren IndyCar Team today announced a new free fan event – the Arrow McLaren Arlington Fan Fest presented by Mission Foods – set one month from today on March 11 from 4-8 p.m. CT at the Arlington Backyard inside the Texas Live! entertainment district.

Fans are invited to join the Arrow McLaren IndyCar Team “in the heart of it all” for a race-week kickoff party inside the racetrack before the NTT INDYCAR SERIES takes on the streets of Arlington for the first time in the Java House Grand Prix of Arlington. Arrow McLaren drivers Pato O’Ward, Nolan Siegel and Christian Lundgaard will make appearances and sign autographs at select times throughout the evening.

There will also be a live livery unveiling of the No. 6 SmartStop Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, giving fans in attendance the first look at the car before it races the streets of Arlington that weekend.

Additional on-stage programming will include a Q&A between Dallas-based comedian Ralph Barbosa and Pato plus a Women in Sports Panel presented by team partner NTT DATA featuring female sports executives and race organizers. Fans will also be able to enjoy various activations across the Arlington Backyard event space, including Mission Foods and VELO product stands, SmartStop racing simulators, merchandise offerings, a “Get Ready Zone” where attendees can glam up before race weekend plus a kid zone and more.

The Arlington Backyard event venue is located next to Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers, just east of AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys. The NTT INDYCAR SERIES field will race past both stadiums on the 2.73-mile circuit during the Java House Grand Prix of Arlington event weekend, March 13-15. The headline INDYCAR race will be broadcast nationally on FOX on Sunday, March 15 at 11:30 a.m. CT. Race tickets are available at gparlington.com.

Pato O’Ward, Driver, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, said:

“I am excited to get back to Arlington for what will be a massive race weekend in an amazing place. Of course, I’m looking forward most to getting in the car and on track, but I’m equally pumped to see all our great fans down in Texas, a state that holds a very special place in my heart as a second home to me. The fan fest will be the perfect way to kick off a big weekend.”