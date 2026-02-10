ROOT Insurance Returns to Marcus Armstrong’s No. 66 Honda for 2026 INDYCAR Season

Pataskala, Ohio (January 10, 2026) – Root Insurance, a technology-driven personal car insurance carrier and subsidiary of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT), will return to the NTT INDYCAR SERIES in 2026 as a primary partner of Marcus Armstrong and the No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda for four races.

A familiar presence on Armstrong’s Indy car since the 2024 season, Root will unveil a refreshed livery that makes its on-track debut at the season-opening Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on Sunday, March 1, 2026.

Armstrong and Root Insurance will team up for three additional races following the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on the 2026 INDYCAR calendar:

March 6–7: Good Ranchers 250 at Phoenix Raceway (Avondale, Arizona)

March 13–15: Java House Grand Prix of Arlington (Arlington, Texas)

May 29–31: Detroit Grand Prix (Detroit, Michigan)

Root’s new look represents a bold evolution from its previous two seasons in INDYCAR competition. The updated livery features a predominantly white base accented by Root’s signature orange, delivering a clean, modern design that stands out on track while reflecting the brand’s continued momentum and innovation.

“I’m so excited to have Root back with the team and me for another season,” said Armstrong. “I’ve been part of the Root family for a while now, and I’m more motivated than ever to bring the Root brand to Victory Lane. This new livery looks incredible, and I can’t wait to see it on the streets of St. Petersburg.”

“Marcus and the No. 66 team are exactly the kind of partners we want to work with. They’re driven, innovative, and always pushing forward,” said Jason Shapiro, Senior Vice President of Business Development at Root Insurance. “Root coming back as a primary partner in 2026 is a natural next step in a partnership that continues to grow stronger every season.”

Armstrong will debut the No. 66 Root Insurance Honda at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on Sunday, March 1. Live coverage begins at 12:00 p.m. ET on FOX, with additional IndyCar Radio coverage available on SiriusXM Channel 218.

About Root, Inc.

Founded in 2015 and based in Columbus, Ohio, Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT) is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. Root is revolutionizing insurance through data science and technology to provide consumers a personalized, easy, and fair experience. The Root app has 17 million app downloads and has collected 35 billion miles of driving data to inform its insurance offerings.

For more information, visit root.com.