  • February 2, 2026
INDYCAR Confirms Ongoing Negotiations With President Trump And Department Of Transportation For America250 Race in Washington, DC

This could be the site of an NTT IndyCar Series race on August 23, 2026 — Matt Blum Photo from Wikipedia BY BRUCE MARTIN IndyCar could play a major role in the America250 Celebration as President Donald Trump, the Department of Transportation and IndyCar confirmed discussions for a race featuring some of the most iconic…

This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

