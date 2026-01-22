McLaren Racing and Hedera partner to Expand Digital Fan Engagement

McLaren Racing today announced a multi-year partnership with Hedera Foundation to leverage Hedera, the trusted public network for building fast, secure, and compliant decentralised applications.

Hedera will become an Official Partner of the McLaren Mastercard Formula 1 Team and the Arrow McLaren IndyCar Team. The partnership will connect real-world racing environments with Web3 infrastructure to deliver new fan engagement experiences and officially licensed digital activations.

With a shared mission of engineering excellence, performance, speed and precision, the partnership unites two leaders of their respective industries who operate at the highest level, on track and in the digital space. Through the collaboration, fans will have access to a new programme of digital experiences designed to bring them closer to the team. Built on Hedera, these activations will benefit from the trust, security, and credibility of the network.

McLaren Racing’s first use case on Hedera will be a digital collectibles programme. Fans should look forward to a series of free-to-claim collectibles, released during F1 Grand Prix weekends. Additionally, the partnership with Hedera will mark the exciting return of Arrow McLaren IndyCar digital collectibles for the 2026 season. The motorsport themed digital collectibles will also incorporate unique experiences, prizes and incentives to further connect fans to the world of racing. Building and learning from these digital collectibles programmes with our fans, McLaren Racing and Hedera aim to continually iterate and develop new programmes aimed at bridging the gap between the physical and the digital worlds. Fans can learn more through McLaren Racing’s Discord server, whether they are Web3-native or new to the scene.

Hedera branding will feature on the McLaren Mastercard Formula 1 Team car, as well as driver race suits. It will also feature on the No. 6 and No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolets, and Arrow McLaren team kit.

Nick Martin, Co-Chief Commercial Officer, McLaren Racing, said:

“Innovation off the track is just as important as performance on it. Partnering with Hedera allows us to deliver cutting-edge Web3 experiences for our fans. We’re excited to welcome Hedera to the McLaren family as we continue to push boundaries on and off the track.”

Charles Adkins, CEO, HBAR Inc, said:

“Working with one of the world’s most recognized sports brands is a big step for the Hedera ecosystem. It gives us a chance to show what Web3 can look like when it’s built on a network people can trust, and when it’s tied to experiences fans actually want. This partnership is the first phase of a longer program that we look forward to building together with McLaren Racing.”