Coca-Cola Consolidated Announces Multiyear Partnership with IMS, Indy 500 Red Carpet

INDIANAPOLIS (Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026) – Coca-Cola Consolidated, the nation’s largest Coca-Cola bottler, today announced a multiyear partnership designating Coca-Cola as the official soft beverage and water sponsor of Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Through the partnership, Coca-Cola Consolidated will serve as the official partner of the Indy 500 Red Carpet and will participate in multiple community activations, including Indy 500 Porch Parties and Bike to the 500.

“Coca-Cola Consolidated has been our neighbor and a part of the community for generations,” INDYCAR and IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “Sharing a Coke with fellow race fans will once again be a Race Day tradition.”

“As Indianapolis’ local Coca-Cola bottler and the official beverage provider for IMS, we are thrilled to partner as the official soft beverage and water sponsor,” said Heather Hucks, vice president of consumer connections at Coca-Cola Consolidated. “There’s just something special about watching a race with a Coca-Cola in your hand, and we’re excited to be part of creating lasting memories alongside race fans, while taking important steps to positively impact the Indianapolis community.”

Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Coca-Cola Consolidated is the largest Coca-Cola bottler in the United States. Coca-Cola Consolidated serves more than 13,700 businesses in Indiana and has more than 1,300 teammates working in nine facilities across the state, helping bring economic opportunity to the local community. For over 124 years, Coca-Cola Consolidated has been deeply committed to the consumers, customers and communities it serves. Tickets for the 110th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge and all Month of May events at Indianapolis Motor Speedway are on sale at IMS.com