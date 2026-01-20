McLaren Racing and PUMA unite on performance and style in multi-year partnership

Tuesday 20th January

McLaren Racing and global sports company PUMA are today announcing a multi-year global partnership, uniting two high-performance brands built on community, and innovation. This collaboration will bring fans closer to the action to experience the spirit of racing

As part of this partnership, PUMA will create team kit, delivering performance where it matters . This collaboration will span across the full McLaren Racing portfolio, including the McLaren Mastercard Formula 1 Team, the Arrow McLaren IndyCar Team, both McLaren Racing entries in F1 Academy, McLaren F1 Sim Racing Team, and from 2027, the McLaren United AS WEC Hypercar Team.

Designed around McLaren Racing’s iconic papaya , the Replica Collection mirrors the official clothing worn by drivers and team members at track. The Replica Collection is built for those who want to show up, stand out, and Race Louder, wherever they are.

The Lifestyle Collection has been designed for fans who live and breathe speed both on and off the track. Inspired by McLaren Racing’s long and storied racing history, this collection brings motorsport heritage into contemporary streetwear, fusing past and present through iconic silhouettes and modern design.

Beyond the track, immersive experiences will bring fans closer to the spirit, style, and innovation that define McLaren Racing. Through special events and unique drops, the partnership will bring the exhilaration of racing to life in new and unexpected ways, blending PUMA’s sportwear innovation with the McLaren Racing team’s legacy, inviting fans around the world to get closer to the team and become part of the McLaren Racing story. The first experience will debut at the opening race of the Formula 1 season in Australia, with further details to be announced in due course.

Zak Brown, CEO, McLaren Racing, said:

“Our sport is in incredible shape and it’s been fantastic to see an influx of major fashion and lifestyle brands who are looking for deep and meaningful ways to engage with our growing global fanbase. I cannot think of a better partner than sportswear giant PUMA to help us supercharge our portfolio of fan wear. We know fans want to express their passion for our sport both at and away from track, and PUMA’s innovative approach to design and culture will offer exciting collections and experiences worldwide.”

Arthur Höeld, CEO of PUMA, said:

“At PUMA, we are very proud of our long and successful history in motorsports and having worked with some of the greatest drivers and teams in the industry over the past decades. It is a great honour to write the next chapter by welcoming McLaren Racing, the 2025 Constructors’ and Drivers’ Champions, as our new partners. We are looking forward to many successful races together and engaging with the team’s passionate fans around the world to create inspiring collections for them that show the best both brands have to offer.”