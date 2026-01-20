2026 Detroit Grand Prix Tickets on Sale

TICKETS FOR THE 2026 CHEVROLET DETROIT GRAND PRIX PRESENTED BY LEAR GO ON SALE JANUARY 20

Beginning at 8 am Tuesday, Fans Can Secure Seats for the May 29-31 Motorsports Festival on the Streets of the Motor City

DETROIT, Mich. (Jan. 19, 2026) – The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear, one of Detroit’s most popular summer celebrations and a tradition in the Motor City, races back to the Streets of Downtown Detroit, May 29-31. Tickets for the 36th Grand Prix event in Detroit’s history will go on sale tomorrow, January 20, and fans can secure their seats online at www.DetroitGP.com or through the event’s Ticket Hotline at 888-811-PRIX (7749).

Building on last summer’s most successful Grand Prix weekend since the event’s return to the heart of Downtown Detroit, tickets for the 2026 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear will go on sale beginning at 8:00 am ET on Tuesday morning. With an electrifying weekend of racing, music and family fun, the 2025 Detroit Grand Prix delivered its strongest results since its return to the downtown streets in 2023. Last year’s event attracted approximately 156,000 fans, representing a 4% increase from previous years, with sold-out grandstands on Sunday for the third straight year and packed rooftop decks and fan activation areas. Continuing to provide unconventional free access across more than half of the venue, including Hart Plaza, Spirit Plaza, the Detroit Riverwalk, Woodward Avenue, Cadillac Square, Campus Martius Park, and courtesy viewing platforms along Jefferson Avenue, the Grand Prix weekend has become one of Detroit’s most inclusive and impactful annual festivals. That tradition will continue in 2026 as the three-day celebration will raise the bar even higher, shining a positive light on the beautiful Detroit Riverfront while generating millions of dollars in economic benefit to Southeast Michigan.

Both single-day and multi-day ticket options for the 2026 Grand Prix will be available for purchase with prices starting at just $30 on Friday, $60 on Saturday and $70 on Sunday. All Grand Prix ticketholders will also have access to the Fifth Third Bank Paddock – known as the locker room of racing and featuring the garage areas for the teams and drivers competing in the event – to get an up-close view of all the action. Beginning on Tuesday, anyone that secures a seat to this summer’s Grand Prix will also have an opportunity to purchase the new-for-2026 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear limited edition t-shirt at an exclusive ticketholder price.

“We’re proud to offer an experience that brings fans of all ages and backgrounds together for an unforgettable weekend in Downtown Detroit,” said Michael Montri, President of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear. “Grand Prix weekend is a celebration of our city, our fans and the incredible spirit that makes Detroit special. We encourage everyone to take advantage of the best seats at the lowest prices and get your tickets now for the fastest street party in the Motor City – the 2026 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear.”

In addition to reserved seating in one of the six grandstands positioned around the 1.7-mile downtown street circuit – incorporating many of Detroit’s most iconic landmarks – the 2026 Grand Prix will introduce some unique viewing experiences for fans. New for 2026, every reserved Grandstand ticket will include access to all four rooftop viewing decks: Center Garage, Franklin Street Garage, Port Atwater Garage and River East Garage, which is located at the exit of the distinctive two-sided Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Pit Lane, providing stunning views of the Detroit skyline and the thrilling on-track action below.

Tailgating packages return to the Grand Prix in 2026 with tailgate tickets available for purchase in Franklin Garage, which overlooks the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Pit Lane. Tailgate packages include a trackside parking pass for each vehicle and four Rooftop Viewing tickets, providing guests multiple options for watching the on-track action. Tailgaters will also have access to the four rooftop viewing decks, as well as the Paddock area.

Grand Prix attendees will once again enjoy a diverse and exciting racing lineup competing on the challenging nine-turn street circuit in Downtown Detroit. The exotic sports cars of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship will race wheel-to-wheel in the Chevrolet Sports Car Classic on Saturday, May 30. The superstars of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES will compete in Round 8 of the 2026 season on Sunday, June 1 in the Chevrolet INDYCAR Grand Prix. The rising stars of open-wheel racing will test their street course skills as INDY NXT by Firestone will also be in action, racing on Sunday at the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear.

Beyond the great racing, fans will enjoy entertainment and family-friendly fun all weekend long at the Grand Prix. Event attendees will have access to the popular Riverwalk while interactive displays, games, food, music and more will be featured in Hart Plaza, along Jefferson Avenue and in the popular Meijer Fan Zone down Woodward Avenue to Campus Martius Park and Cadillac Square.

For an interactive and immersive automotive experience at the Grand Prix, fans are encouraged to purchase passes for the Corvette Car Corral. The Car Corral package includes a Corvette vehicle pass, a Rooftop Viewing ticket and a rooftop hospitality pass offering Corvette owners a unique way to experience the Detroit Grand Prix. Corvette Corral pass holders will have the opportunity to drive their personal vehicles on the racing circuit during scheduled on-track parade lap windows, enhancing their unique weekend experience.

The 2026 Grand Prix will also feature exclusive viewing options with premier hospitality services. Passes are available for the Turn 3 Club and the premium Pit Lane Suites, offering a world-class experience with all-inclusive access and amenities. The 36th Grand Prix event in the City’s history will return to the 1.7-mile, nine-turn Streets of Downtown Detroit circuit that runs along the award-winning Detroit Riverwalk, May 29-31, 2026. With exciting viewing options and entertainment packages, fans can purchase tickets at www.DetroitGP.com/Tickets or through the event’s Ticket Hotline at 888-811-PRIX (7749). For more information on the 2026 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear, visit www.DetroitGP.com