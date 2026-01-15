Salvador de Alba Moves to HMD Motorsports for 2026 INDY NXT Season

(Photo Credit: Penske Entertainment)

January 15, 2026 — HMD Motorsports is proud to announce that Salvador de Alba will join the team for the 2026 INDY NXT by Firestone season. Entering his third year in the series, the 26-year-old Mexican driver brings proven skill and a steadily rising performance trajectory following two promising seasons in INDY NXT.

De Alba has demonstrated consistent improvement throughout his time in the series, along with notable strength on oval circuits. With experience and confidence on his side, he enters the 2026 season as a strong contender within the championship field.

Building on success in Mexico and the United States, de Alba has developed a diverse and accomplished racing résumé. He earned two championships in the NASCAR Mexico Series and five titles in the SuperCopa Mexico Series GTM class. Along the way, he gained valuable oval experience, mastering the demands of high-speed, wheel-to-wheel racing. He has further honed his skills through two seasons in USF Pro 2000 and in INDY NXT, establishing a well-rounded foundation as he moves toward the highest levels of open-wheel racing.

“The past two seasons in INDY NXT have been a tremendous learning experience, and I’m excited to begin a new chapter with HMD Motorsports,” commented de Alba. “I gained strong momentum toward the end of last season, and I’m eager to carry that into 2026. The team has already shown incredible dedication to my success, and I’m grateful for all the support that’s helped me get here. Together, we’ll keep pushing towards INDYCAR.”

The Guadalajara native earned his first INDY NXT victory at the Milwaukee Mile in 2025, showcasing his capability and confidence on oval tracks before closing the season with a second-place finish in Nashville. Looking ahead to the 2026 season, de Alba aims to build on that milestone as he continues his path toward the NTT INDYCAR SERIES.

“Salvador is an outstanding addition to our lineup and exactly what we were looking for heading into 2026,” commented HMD Motorsports Team President Mike Maurini. “He brings valuable experience, a strong work ethic, and a clear determination to succeed. We’re excited to support his continued development and help him reach the next level.”

Salvador de Alba previously participated in a pre-season test with HMD Motorsports at Barber Motorsports Park in 2025. He will continue to take part in all official INDY NXT by Firestone tests as preparations begin for the 2026 season, which kicks off on the Streets of St. Petersburg, February 27–March 1, 2026.

Please be sure to follow HMD Motorsports on Facebook, X, and Instagram by searching @HMDMotorsports. For more information on HMD Motorsports visit HMDMotorsports.com or email info@hmdmotorsports.com.