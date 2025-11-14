INDIANAPOLIS (November 14, 2025)— AJ Foyt Racing proudly announces Nicholas Monteiro as the second and final driver for their two-car entry in the 2026 INDY NXT by Firestone championship. Monteiro will compete in his first full season in the INDY NXT by Firestone series as AJ Foyt Racing re-enters the series.

Monteiro made his INDY NXT by Firestone debut in the 2025 Grand Prix of Portland with HMD Motorsports, where he quickly proved that INDY NXT is where he belongs. The 20-year-old Brazilian-American driver brings a strong foundation of open-wheel experience, having competed in USF Pro 2000 throughout 2023, 2024, and 2025, as well as previous stints in the F4 Brazilian and Italian F4 Championships. His diverse background and adaptability behind the wheel make him a well-rounded competitor ready to take on the challenge of INDY NXT.

Monteiro climbs into the No. 4 cockpit at IMS for his first test with AJ Foyt Racing. (INDYCAR Photo)

“I am grateful for the opportunity to compete in INDY NXT with such an iconic team as AJ Foyt Racing,” commented Monteiro, who will drive the No. 4 in the 17-race series. “Driving the INDY NXT car last season in Portland was an incredible experience and gave me a good understanding of what to expect. Joining a team with so much motorsports history and passion means a lot to me, and I’m ready to make the most of this chance. I can’t wait to get started and continue building toward my goals.”

While competing with HMD Motorsports, Monteiro showcased a fearless approach on track, never hesitating to take calculated risks and maximize every opportunity. His talent and determination quickly caught the attention of AJ Foyt Racing, leading to his addition to the team’s 2026 driver lineup. Monteiro will team up with Alessandro De Tullio, as both drivers make the step up to from USF Pro 2000.

Monteiro tested the No. 4 at the IMS road course in October. (INDYCAR Photo)

“Nicholas will be a great addition to our team,” commented AJ Foyt Racing Team President Larry Foyt. “He’s shown impressive speed and maturity for his age, and his approach both on and off the track stood out to us. We’re looking forward to helping him continue to develop and seeing what we can accomplish together this season. He and Alessandro already work well together, putting us in a strong position for success.”

Monteiro will continue participating in all official series tests with AJ Foyt Racing ahead of the 2026 season, having recently completed the test sessions at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Barber Motorsports Park. His first official start with the team will take place on the Streets of St. Petersburg as the season kicks into gear February 27–March 1, 2026.