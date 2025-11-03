Arrow McLaren launches multi-year sponsorship of Women in Motorsports North America

INDIANAPOLIS – Arrow McLaren is joining forces with Women in Motorsports North America (WIMNA) through a multi-year sponsorship announced today. The collaboration will focus on cultivating pathways that serve to advance, connect and enable women across the motorsports industry.

The team will play a key role in Women with Drive – Driven by Mobil 1, WIMNA’s annual Indianapolis-based summit that brings together professionals, students and leaders across the motorsports landscape to forge connection and opportunity. Held the week of the PRI Show in downtown Indianapolis, the event features panels, breakout sessions, special events and engaging networking opportunities. In 2024, Arrow McLaren Team Principal Tony Kanaan spoke at the event, and in 2025, Vice President of Marketing and Communications Lauren Gaudion will join the panel ‘Breaking In: Non-Traditional Pathways into Motorsports.’

Since returning to full-time racing in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES in 2020, Arrow McLaren has more than doubled its workforce amid a period of expansion and growth. The upcoming opening of the McLaren Racing Center — Arrow McLaren’s new state-of-the-art INDYCAR facility in Indianapolis — marks another milestone in the team’s continued growth and investment in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES.

Kevin Thimjon, President, Arrow McLaren, said:

“We recognize that a diverse range of skillsets is key to accelerating performance. Partnering with WIMNA provides us with an additional avenue for recruitment and development of top talent by supporting the advancement of women across our industry.”

Cindy Sisson, Executive Director, Women in Motorsports North America, said: “This partnership underscores how collaboration between industry, community and city leadership can create a lasting impact. Arrow McLaren’s commitment to Women with Drive not only uplifts women in motorsports but also contributes to developing the next generation of skilled professionals who will drive Indianapolis’ continued leadership in motorsports innovation.”