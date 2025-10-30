K1 RaceGear Extends Partnership with IMS

INDIANAPOLIS (Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025) – K1 RaceGear, leading manufacturer of professional-level racing safety gear and apparel, has renewed its multiyear partnership with Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

As part of this partnership, K1 will continue to supply fire suits for IMS Track Rescue and Recovery. K1 already supports many drivers and teams who compete at IMS throughout the year in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, NASCAR and IMSA.

The partnership reflects K1’s commitment to racing at all levels, from introducing new enthusiasts to the sport at the 100-plus K1 Speed indoor karting centers worldwide to protecting professional drivers and safety personnel at motorsport’s most iconic venue.

“Ensuring the safety of our team is a priority,” INDYCAR and IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “These dedicated individuals provide care to drivers and spectators at IMS, and K1’s innovative gear is an important component of the work they perform during our events.”

Founded by racers, K1 RaceGear has been a leading manufacturer of professional-level racing gear – including suits, gloves, shoes and more – for nearly 20 years. During this time, the American company has gained a reputation for exceptional quality, comfort, durability and safety. Winners and champions across various top-level motorsports choose to wear K1 RaceGear products, earning the company its slogan, “Winners wear K1: The Brand of Champions.”

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership,” K1 RaceGear Director of Motorsports and Sales Jacob Brown said. “IMS is the benchmark when it comes to safety and innovation, and we are proud to have the IMS Track Rescue and Recovery team in our gear. Their commitment to safety and innovation aligns with our mission and drives us to be better in all aspects of our business.” For more information, visit k1racegear.com/.