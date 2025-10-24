ECR PARTNERS WITH CAPE MOTORSPORTS TO JOIN INDY NXT FIELD IN 2026

ECR Also Teams Up With Jay Howard Driver Development to Establish Direct Pathway to NTT INDYCAR SERIES

(INDIANAPOLIS) October 24, 2025 – ECR (Ed Carpenter Racing) announced today a partnership with Cape Motorsports to join the INDY NXT field in 2026. Cape Motorsports Powered by ECR will field two entries in INDY NXT, the developmental series of INDYCAR. The teams will collaborate to provide technical support, testing opportunities for emerging drivers, and career development for engineers and mechanics. The INDY NXT entries will carry ECR’s team colors of Carpenter Blue and Indiana Gold, mirroring ECR’s NTT INDYCAR SERIES Chevrolets.

In addition, ECR will partner with Jay Howard Driver Development in the USF Pro Championships (USF Juniors, USF2000, and USF Pro 2000). Similar to the entries in INDY NXT, the Jay Howard Driver Development cars will also race in ECR’s team colors and carry the Powered by ECR moniker. The new ladder of Jay Howard Driver Development, Cape Motorsports, and ECR establishes a direct pathway to the NTT INDYCAR SERIES.

ECR’s entry into INDY NXT is a natural progression for the team. Although ECR has competed exclusively in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES since 2012, the team has long maintained an eye for talent developed in the ladder series. ECR cars have been driven by three USF2000 champions, four USF Pro 2000 champions, and six INDY NXT champions. The team’s most recent race winner, Christian Rasmussen, is one of only two drivers in history to earn a championship in each division that currently feeds the NTT INDYCAR SERIES – USF2000 (2020), USF Pro 2000 (2021), and INDY NXT (2023). ECR team owner Ed Carpenter is a graduate of INDY NXT, having competed in the series in 2002 and 2003.

“I’m very excited to bring these highly successful programs together to create a complete development path through the entire open-wheel ladder system,” Carpenter stated.

“As ECR continues to grow and work toward becoming a championship-caliber team, this is an important step forward. This partnership should not only strengthen ECR, but also Cape Motorsports and JHDD. I’m looking forward to being involved and working with all of the programs and drivers in 2026 and beyond.”

Cape Motorsports is a Brownsburg, Indiana–based racing team founded by brothers Dominic and Nicholas Cape in 2001. The team has competed in numerous levels of U.S. junior open-wheel series since its founding and has won 14 USF2000 titles in 21 years. In 2026, Cape Motorsports Powered by ECR will field two cars in INDY NXT. In late September, the team announced that one entry will be driven by Florida native Nikita Johnson, 17.

“Partnering with ECR and Jay Howard Driver Development is an incredibly exciting step for Cape Motorsports,” said Dominic and Nicholas Cape, co-owners of Cape Motorsports. “This collaboration brings together three organizations that share the same passion for discovering and shaping young talent. From karting to INDYCAR, we’re building a pathway that gives drivers every opportunity to grow, learn, and ultimately succeed at the highest level. For us, it’s about more than just racing, it’s about building the next generation of champions.”

With a mission of developing drivers internally, Jay Howard Driver Development (JHDD) guides drivers from their early days in karting through the junior ranks of open-wheel racing. The team is led by Jay Howard, the only driver in history to win the USF2000 championship both as a driver and as a team owner. JHDD is headquartered in Westfield, Indiana, near the location of ECR’s future race shop.

Howard stated, “I would like to thank Ted (Gelov, ECR Chairman) and Ed for this opportunity. This is something I had envisioned back when I started this driver development program. Under the ECR banner, we are the only development program of its kind that will be able to take drivers from karts to the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, which is phenomenal.” He continued, “The future is bright for everyone involved! We will proudly represent Java House, Splenda, and ECR in it’s a new era and we are ready to get to work.”

The first Powered by ECR entry will take to the track next week. Cape Motorsports Powered by ECR will participate in the annual INDY NXT Chris Griffis Memorial Test on Monday, October 27, at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.