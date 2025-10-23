Indianapolis Motor Speedway & INDYCAR Press Release

INDY NXT by Firestone Drivers Featured

at Chris Griffis Memorial Test Monday at IMS

The Chris Griffis Memorial Test is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 27 on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

Testing and driver evaluations by INDY NXT by Firestone teams will take place from 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. ET on the 14-turn, 2.439-mile circuit.

The annual open test is named in memory of Chris Griffis, the team manager of Schmidt Peterson Motorsports who passed away suddenly in September 2011.

Live timing of the test will be available at www.indycar.com/leaderboard.

WHAT: Chris Griffis Memorial Test

WHO: INDY NXT by Firestone Teams and Drivers Scheduled to Participate (subject to change, (R) denotes series rookie):

ABEL Motorsports: Max Garcia (R), Colin Kaminsky, Jordan Missig, Myles Rowe

A.J. Foyt Enterprises: Nicholas Monteiro (R), Alessandro de Tullio (R)

Andretti Global: Lochie Hughes, Sebastian Murray, Josh Pierson, Max Taylor

Chip Ganassi Racing: Bryce Aron, Niels Koolen

Cusick Morgan Motorsports: Juan Manuel Correa, Nicholas Stati (R)

HMD Motorsports: Jack Beeton (R), Enzo Fittipaldi (R), Tymek Kucharczyk (R)

A full participation list will be available in the coming days on the INDYCAR and IMS content site.

WHEN: 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. ET, Monday, Oct. 27

WHERE: Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course