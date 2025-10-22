Colin Kaminsky Set for INDY NXT Return with ABEL Motorsports in 2026

– Kaminsky returns to the INDY NXT by Firestone Championship for the first time since 2023

– Kaminsky spent 2024 racing in the Porsche Carrera Cup North America championship capturing his best finish of fifth at Sebring International Raceway

ABEL Motorsports announced today that the team has signed Colin Kaminsky for the 2026 INDY NXT by Firestone championship, completing their four-car lineup for the season. Kaminsky makes his return to ABEL Motorsports after spending a year competing in the Porsche Carrera Cup North America series.

“I am extremely thrilled to come back to the INDY NXT by Firestone series in 2026. I have to thank Bill Abel and John Brunner for making this happen. They’re giving me the opportunity to reignite my open-wheel racing career, and it’s an opportunity that I’m looking forward to capitalizing on,” said Kaminsky.

“I love driving the Dallara IL-15, and the tracks that INDY NXT races at so just really looking forward to being back in the mix.”

The Homer Glen Ill., native made his debut in INDY NXT in 2023 contesting eight of the 14-round schedule. Even with the limited schedule, Kaminsky quickly impressed racking up three top ten finishes and a second-place qualifying effort at Road America.

2024 saw a change of pace for Kaminsky as the 26-year-old switched from open-wheel formula cars to the Porsche Carrera Cup North America championship, followed by taking a season off in 2025 to focus on his growing business at Kaminsky Park.

“My career has had plenty of highs and lows, as a racing driver does. 2023 was my first time in the INDY NXT car and that was a massive step compared to the lower formula series. The obvious high of that first season was qualifying second at Road America proving to myself and the team that I was starting to come alive. We weren’t able to convert that to a podium, but the confidence I gained is what I am taking with me to 2026. I also spent a full-season away from racing in 2025 as I focused on starting my new business, Kaminsky Park, but that time away has me feeling as energized as ever to get out on the racetrack and perform,” said Kaminsky.

The return of Colin Kaminsky to ABEL Motorsports is the final piece of the puzzle to what Bill Abel believes will be a successful 2026 season for the team.

“We are thrilled to have Colin back at ABEL Motorsports for the 2026 season,” said Team Owner Bill Abel.

“He has shown great promise in his previous time in the INDY NXT car and we are looking for top of the chart results from Colin in 2026.”

Kaminsky returns to the cockpit of the number 57 Dallara IL-15 for the first time on Monday October 27th at the Greatest Race Course in the World, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the INDY NXT series annual Chris Griffis Memorial Test ahead of his official return on March 1st on the Downtown Streets of St. Petersburg Fla.