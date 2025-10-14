Andretti INDY NXT Welcomes Max Taylor to 2026 Driver Lineup

Andretti Global, a racing team under the TWG Motorsports umbrella, announced today that Max Taylor will join Andretti Global’s INDY NXT driver lineup for the 2026 INDY NXT by Firestone season, piloting the No. 28 Andretti Dallara.

The 2025 season saw the 18-year-old New Jersey resident compete full-time in the USF Pro 2000 Championship and make six INDY NXT starts. Taylor completed his rookie USF Pro 2000 season with one win, four podiums, nine top-five finishes and 13 top-10 finishes in 18 races. The American driver also gained valuable experience while competing in a partial INDY NXT season this year, collecting one top-five finish and four top-10 finishes. Most recently, Taylor competed in the Donington Park Grand Prix, the penultimate race of the 2025 GB3 Championship, where he scored top-10 finishes in every race of the tripleheader weekend.

Taylor made his open-wheel racing debut in 2023 when he competed in the USF Juniors Championship, rounding out his rookie season with one win, three podiums and six top fives, finishing sixth in the Championship that year. During this time, he also competed in partial seasons in the USF2000 Championship (11 starts) and the Formula 4 United States Championship (three starts), where he scored four top 10s in USF2000 and had a best race finish of sixth place in Formula 4. This culmination of open-wheel racing experience helped Taylor succeed in 2024, as he secured the USF Juniors Championship title and third place in the USF2000 Championship that season. He also went on to make three starts in the GB3 Championship that year, with a best race finish of 11th place.

Taylor will make his on-track debut with the Andretti INDY NXT team on Monday, October 27, at the Chris Griffis Memorial test at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Taylor is the third driver to be confirmed for the Andretti INDY NXT team in 2026, following the recent announcements of teammates Seb Murray and Lochie Hughes.

MAX TAYLOR, DRIVER, ANDRETTI INDY NXT

“I am beyond excited to be joining Andretti Global for the 2026 INDY NXT season. I am incredibly honored to be a part of a team with such a legendary history in motorsport. This is a huge step in my career and truly a dream come true. I can’t wait to get to work with the team.”

ROB EDWARDS, TEAM PRINCIPAL, ANDRETTI GLOBAL

“Credit goes to JF Thormann for bringing Max to the team for 2026. Conversations started mid-season in 2025 and moved quickly to include him as part of the Andretti Global INDY NXT team. Max impressed us in half a dozen INDY NXT outings this past season, most notably at Barber, Detroit and Laguna Seca. We look forward to seeing Max continue his growth and build on those performances with us in 2026.”