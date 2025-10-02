INDYCAR Thrustmaster iRacing Pro Series

Set To Return in January 2026

All-new qualifying series format to feature newly released INDY NXT Dallara IL-15

INDIANAPOLIS (Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025) – iRacing, INDYCAR and Thrustmaster are pleased to announce the return of the INDYCAR Thrustmaster iRacing Pro Series for the 2025-26 season.

Once again, the world’s top virtual INDYCAR drivers will compete for a $50,000 prize pool on a mix of top INDYCAR ovals, road courses and street circuits. The return of the championship will be paired with an all-new qualifying series format that features the Dallara IL-15, used in the real-world INDY NXT by Firestone, INDYCAR’s development series.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring the INDYCAR iRacing Pro Series back later this year with the help of our new series partners at Thrustmaster,” said iRacing President Tony Gardner. “This series produced some of our most exciting eSports racing last year, and it’s an important part of our ever-expanding relationship with INDYCAR. Our new Qualifying Series format, using the Dallara IL-15 from INDY NXT by Firestone, adds another level of realism to the championship as drivers walk the same path that real-world INDYCAR stars do to reach the highest level. We’re looking forward to getting the season started!”

Said Ben Hendricks, INDYCAR senior manager of sponsorship sales and strategy: “This is an engaging and fun opportunity for some of the world’s best virtual drivers to showcase their skills against the backdrop of the most competitive and dynamic racing series on the planet. It also serves to underscore the immersive and comprehensive nature of our partnership with iRacing, as we look forward to the launch of our official game in 2026.”

The return of the INDYCAR Thrustmaster iRacing Pro Series is the latest major development in the partnership between iRacing and INDYCAR. Earlier this year, the two sides confirmed that iRacing Studios will produce a dedicated INDYCAR game in 2026 on console and PC. INDYCAR-relevant releases on iRacing this year have included Portland International Raceway in March and the Dallara IL-15 in September, and more content will be produced in time for next year’s INDYCAR title.

The inaugural INDYCAR iRacing Pro Series ran in the fall of 2024, with many of the top tracks in the real-world NTT INDYCAR SERIES represented. Diogo Pinto claimed the championship after a consistent season that included a win at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

The INDYCAR Thrustmaster iRacing Qualifying Series will kick off later this October, while the INDYCAR Thrustmaster iRacing Pro Series will begin in January 2026. Pro Series races will be broadcast live at 8 p.m. ET Thursdays via iRacing social channels and the NTT INDYCAR SERIES YouTube channel and website. More information on both series schedules will be released in the coming weeks. For more information on iRacing and for special offers, visit www.iRacing.com.