Formula One And Sports Car Veteran Mick Schumacher To Participate In An IndyCar Test With Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing At IMS

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (September 26, 2025) – Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (RLL) announced today that Mick Schumacher, 26, who currently competes in the World Endurance Championship (WEC) for Alpine, will participate in an INDYCAR test with the team on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) on October 13. Schumacher, the son of legendary seven-time Formula One champion, Michael Schumacher, has made 44 starts in Formula One with a best finish of sixth place and earned four podiums in WEC to date.

Schumacher, who was born in Switzerland, most recently drove an open-wheel race car as the Mercedes F1 reserve driver while competing in WEC in 2024 and participated in tests at Silverstone, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya and Circuit Paul Ricard. The test at IMS will enable Schumacher to familiarize himself with the technical specifications of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES with an eye toward possible participation in the future.

During the 2025 Sonsio Grand Prix on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 8-9, RLL drivers Graham Rahal, Louis Foster and Devlin DeFrancesco qualified second, third and fifth, respectively with Rahal leading a race high 49 of 85 laps before earning the team’s best finish of sixth place. This baseline should provide Schumacher with a good starting point.

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES is North America’s premier open-wheel racing competition, featuring stars from across the globe competing at speeds faster than 370 kph (230 mph). Along with hosting the world-famous Indianapolis 500, the series boasts a mix of oval, temporary street circuit and permanent road course races across North America. The NTT INDYCAR SERIES is sanctioned by INDYCAR, the governing body for North America’s premier open-wheel racing series and part of the Penske Entertainment family.

The 2026 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season begins with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on March 1. The 17-race schedule includes new venues in Arlington, Texas and Markham, Ontario, Canada. For more information about the series or team, visit www.indycar.com and www.rahal.com.

QUOTEBOARD:

MICK SCHUMACHER: “I am very much looking forward to driving my first IndyCar test. A big thank you to the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing team for giving me this opportunity. The same goes for driving this car at Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the first time, a race track with a big history and that my dad has driven on before. I am excited to see which special features it holds.

“I am very curious to understand the special features and characteristics of this race car, which is different from the cars I am used to driving, yet similar, and I remain very interested in gaining experience in the diverse world of motorsport. Great to be able to see what it is all about and how difficult it is, since I hear a lot about how tough it is physically. It is not a secret that I am big fan of single seater racing after all, so this first IndyCar test will be an experience to treasure, and I am very much looking forward to driving a car where I can see my wheels.”

BOBBY RAHAL, Co-owner of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing: “I have followed Mick’s career from afar as well as that of his father so the thought of seeing him in one of our race cars is very exciting. I think it’s going to be a great day for RLL and also for Mick, as he gets his first experience in an Indy car. Obviously, he’s got a great deal of talent and knowing that we’ve had pretty good setups for the IMS road course, it should give him a good baseline to start from.”

JAY FRYE, President of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing: “This is an amazing opportunity for RLL to test an elite talent like Mick and bring two legendary motorsports families together.”

About Mick Schumacher

Mick Schumacher, 26, was born and raised in Switzerland and is the son of seven-time Formula One World Drivers’ Champion Michael Schumacher and his equestrian wife Corinna, as well as the nephew of former Formula One driver Ralf. He is currently competing in the World Endurance Championship with Alpine.

Initially competing under the pseudonyms Mick Betsch and Mick Junior, Schumacher finished runner-up to Enaam Ahmed at the junior direct-drive Karting World Championship and Karting European Championship in 2014. Graduating to junior formula in 2015, Schumacher finished runner-up in both ADAC F4 and Italian F4 in 2016. After finishing third in the MRF Challenge Championship in 2016-2017, Schumacher moved to FIA European Formula 3, winning the championship with Prema in 2018. Progressing to FIA Formula 2 for 2019, Schumacher won the title in 2020 with Prema.

He became a member of the Ferrari Driver Academy in 2019, and went on to participate in rookie testing for Alfa Romeo and Haas in F1 in 2020, before he signed with the latter as a full-time driver in 2021. He made his Formula One debut at the Bahrain Grand Prix alongside Nikita Mazepin, but Haas failed to score points during the season with the VF-21, with Schumacher earning a season-best finish of 12th in Hungary.

In 2022, Schumacher teamed with Kevin Magnussen and scored his maiden points finish at the British Grand Prix with eighth place, followed by a career-best sixth at the Austrian Grand Prix. He was also the official reserve driver for Ferrari in 2022. For 2023 and 2024, he served as a reserve driver for Mercedes, which included serving in the same capacity for McLaren and Williams. In 2024, he moved to the FIA World Endurance with Alpine and achieved his first podium finish at the 6 Hours of Fuji. To date in 2025, he has earned podium finishes at the 6 Hours of Imola and Spa-Francorchamps with two rounds remaining in the season in Fuji (September 28) and Bahrain (November 8).