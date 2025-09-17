Arrow McLaren IndyCar Team cements its roots in Indianapolis with new facility to open in January

17 September 2025

Arrow McLaren IndyCar Team continues its renovations on a new, larger facility in Indianapolis located at 7615 Zionsville Road with a $30 million dollar investment back into the city. Arrow McLaren is working alongside the Indiana Office of Commerce and Indy Economic Development on the development project to modernize the team’s workspace and enhance the presence of motorsport in the city of Indianapolis. Arrow McLaren’s focus on innovation and technology in their racing components and facility align with city and state priorities to empower the future economy.

The new location, which will be officially named the McLaren Racing Center, will nearly triple the square footage the team operates out of today, improving overall workflow and day-to-day operations. The renovations have been carefully designed and planned to increase adaptability while providing state-of-the-art equipment, technology and workspaces.

This transformation marks another milestone in Arrow McLaren’s continued growth and investment in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES while also bringing McLaren Racing’s rich racing history into the city of Indianapolis. The team is prepared to move into the new facility in early 2026 ahead of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES season.

Kevin Thimjon, President, Arrow McLaren said:

“Our new facility will enhance the work experience for our team members but also showcase the impressive motorsport history and ambitions that is rooted within McLaren Racing. We want our team, partners and fans to be proud of our new home, and when we open our doors at the beginning of next year, I’m confident this space is one we’ll all be excited to call ours.”

Jim Schellinger, President and CEO, Indy Economic Development said:

“Motorsport is in the DNA of Indianapolis. We are thrilled that Arrow McLaren has reinforced their choice of Indianapolis as a place to grow and thrive. Indy Economic Development is committed to partnering with this global racing leader on bolstering our innovation and motorsport economy. We are proud to support this significant investment in our community.”

David Adams, Secretary, Office of Commerce said: “When high paying companies like Arrow McLaren invest in Indiana, it’s more than growth for one team- it fuels jobs, innovation, and momentum across the state.”