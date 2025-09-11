BORCHETTA BOURBON MUSIC CITY GRAND PRIX PRESENTED BY WILLSCOT DELIVERS STRONG RESULTS TO CLOSE MEMORABLE 2025 INDYCAR SEASON

Solid Attendance and Viewership Highlight Action-Packed Championship Weekend at Nashville Superspeedway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Sept. 11, 2025) – The 2025 Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix presented by WillScot delivered strong results across the board as the Championship Weekend for both the NTT INDYCAR SERES and INDY NXT by Firestone at Nashville Superspeedway posted impressive attendance, viewership and engagement totals.



With perfect weather across Middle Tennessee and thrilling action on the fast 1.33-mile Nashville Superspeedway oval August 30-31, fans experienced an exciting INDYCAR season finale for the second consecutive year at the Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix presented by WillScot. Approximately 40,000 people were in attendance over the course of the two-day, Labor Day weekend event and Sunday’s NTT INDYCAR SERIES race produced the third-highest rating of the year, providing a strong ending to the inaugural season for FOX as INDYCAR’s exclusive broadcast partner.



Alex Palou of Chip Ganassi Racing was officially crowned as the 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES champion – his third consecutive series title and fourth in five years – following Sunday’s race and rookie Dennis Hauger of Andretti Global was honored as the 2025 INDY NXT by Firestone series champion after the final INDY NXT race of the season.



Though both series championships were clinched entering the race weekend, there was still plenty of drama and excitement on track throughout the Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix presented by WillScot. Nashville’s own Josef Newgarden captured his first win of the season for Team Penske in Sunday’s NTT INDYCAR SERIES season finale that produced 20 lead changes among 12 different drivers. The race featured 284 passes for position, including 130 in the top 10 and 74 in the top five – all series records for Nashville Superspeedway. The INDY NXT by Firestone race saw Myles Rowe of ABEL Motorsports with Force Indy earn his second victory of the season, working his way up from ninth place – the deepest starting position for a winner in an INDYCAR development series since 2017.



The action captivated race fans watching in person at Nashville Superspeedway, as well across the FOX broadcast and streaming services.



According to Nielsen ratings, the FOX broadcast of the Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix presented by WillScot NTT INDYCAR SERIES race delivered an average audience of 1.14 million viewers, trailing only the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge and the season-opening Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg in viewership this season.



The viewership totals represented a 137% increase over last year’s event and made it the most-watched INDYCAR race in Nashville since the inaugural Music City Grand Prix in 2021. In the key demographic of 18-34 year olds, viewership was up 134% over the 2024 race. The results from the season finale contributed to INDYCAR on FOX producing a 27% increase in average race viewership for the season, the highest per race average since 2008.



Locally, the race broadcast on FOX 17 in Nashville drew a 1.42 rating, which ranked second across all metered broadcast markets in the U.S., trailing only Indianapolis – the home of INDYCAR.



In addition to the strong broadcast numbers, digital engagement for the Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix presented by WillScot was also up across the INDYCAR platforms. There were more than 3,000 new downloads of the INDYCAR app over race weekend, with 80,000 fans utilizing the app on race day. INDYCAR social media accounts gained over 3,000 new followers with 3.82 million video views and over 564,000 engagements during race weekend.



The fan engagement wasn’t limited to the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, as the season finale for INDY NXT by Firestone drew 128,000 viewers on FS1. The viewership lifted the season average for INDY NXT by Firestone to 110,000 viewers per race, growing more than five times over the 2024 season.



Social media channels for INDY NXT by Firestone accumulated over 613,000 video views and eclipsed 55,000 engagements for the season finale in Nashville, capping a 65% increase in engagements year-over-year for the series.



“It was an amazing weekend for the Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix presented by WillScot at Nashville Superspeedway,” said Anne Fischgrund, President of the Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix presented by WillScot. “We want to thank all of the fans, along with our partners and all the competitors for making the 2025 INDYCAR Championship Weekend so special. We look forward to building on all the positive momentum at the 2026 Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix presented by WillScot.”



As the excitement builds for the 2026 Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix presented by WillScot, fans can learn more and sign up for ticket information at musiccitygp.com. Follow the Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix presented by WillScot at @MusicCityGP on X, Instagram and Facebook for the latest information.