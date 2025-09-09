Arrow McLaren renews two mainstay partners in NTT INDYCAR SERIES paddock

9 September 2025

Arrow McLaren today announces partnership renewals for both Mission Foods and onsemi. Both have had significant presence with the team for several years and will continue their relationship with the Arrow McLaren IndyCar Team through 2026 alongside the team’s family of partners.

Mission Foods has been an Official Partner of the Arrow McLaren IndyCar Team in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES since 2020.

Mission Foods is the world’s leading brand for tortillas and wraps with presence in over 112 countries. Fans have become especially familiar with the brand through its 2Fast2Tasty campaign with the Arrow McLaren drivers, their trackside activations and annual driver appearances in supermarkets in the Indianapolis and Long Beach race markets.

onsemi, which specializes in delivering industry-leading intelligent power and intelligent sensing solutions in the automotive and industrial markets, joined the team in 2023 as an Official Partner of the Arrow McLaren IndyCar Team and has been a Primary Partner of the No. 6 onsemi Arrow McLaren Chevrolet for four races each of the past three seasons. In the coming season, onsemi will shift from a branding-centered partnership to a hospitality-centered relationship with the team, activating with the team’s trackside experience in various markets.

Arrow McLaren had one of its strongest campaigns yet as a team during the 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season which concluded at the end of last month with Pato O’Ward finishing in second place in the championship and Christian Lundgaard in fifth. The team achieved two race wins, three pole awards and 12 podiums across the season. The 2026 NTT INDYCAR SERIES will commence March 1, 2026, in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Kevin Thimjon, President, Arrow McLaren IndyCar Team, said:

“Our family of partners are critical to our team’s success, and we are thrilled to have Mission Foods’ and onsemi’s support continue into next season and beyond. They’ve become familiar names within our sport, and they love both racing and INDYCAR. We’re proud to continue to collaborate with them and provide one-of-a-kind experiences for their organizations and their guests at track.”

Juan Gonzalez, Chief Executive Officer, Mission Foods said:

“We’re thrilled to continue our journey with Arrow McLaren and Pato O’Ward. For six incredible seasons, we’ve stood behind the Arrow McLaren IndyCar Team. As we look ahead, we’re excited to continue supporting the team and creating unforgettable moments – on and off the track. We wish Pato and the No. 5 crew the very best in 2026 and beyond.”