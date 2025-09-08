Juncos Hollinger Racing Proudly Announces Return to INDY NXT in 2026

Speedway, Indiana – 8 September 2025. Juncos Hollinger Racing is proud to confirm its return to the INDY NXT by Firestone series in 2026, reaffirming the team’s long-standing commitment to developing the next generation of top-level racing talent. This return marks a significant step in the team’s broader vision to build a strong foundation for success in INDYCAR.

The decision follows a temporary pause in early 2025, when the team chose to concentrate resources on its NTT INDYCAR SERIES program. That decision was taken during a critical period of growth and consolidation, with a clear intention to rejoin INDY NXT when timing and conditions were right. That moment is now.

Juncos Hollinger Racing has a proud history in junior open-wheel categories, having claimed multiple championships and played a key role in advancing the careers of numerous drivers who now compete at the highest levels of the sport. As Juncos Racing, in what was then Indy Lights, the team secured two championships – in 2015 and 2017. In addition to these titles, Juncos recorded 18 wins, 18 pole positions, and 51 podium finishes between 2015 and 2021. Returning to INDY NXT reinforces Juncos Hollinger Racing’s belief in long-term development and its commitment to playing an active role in shaping the future of North American open-wheel racing.

Dave O’Neill, Team Principal of Juncos Hollinger Racing, said:

“Our return to INDY NXT is a clear statement of intent – we’re committed to supporting INDYCAR’S future by developing the next generation of top-tier talent. “Juncos Hollinger Racing has been part of INDY NXT before, but this time, we’re returning with purpose. Like every area of our program, we want to invest in the future of open-wheel racing. This is about progression – creating a meaningful, competitive platform where young drivers can grow, learn, and ultimately make their mark at the highest level of the sport. We look forward to revealing an exciting lineup that will carry our vision forward.”

Ricardo Juncos, Founder and Co-owner of Juncos Hollinger Racing, said:

“I’m very happy to announce our return to INDY NXT. Since 2015, we’ve enjoyed great success in this series, helping develop many talented drivers through our program. Now, after completing our fourth consecutive season in INDYCAR, we believe we can offer an even stronger pathway through our NXT team. By combining our proven track record in NXT with the experience we’ve gained in INDYCAR – not only on the sporting side, but also in technical development and R&D – we’re creating a significant advantage for our program. Our primary focus is to give our drivers every tool they need to rise to the pinnacle of INDYCAR.”

Further details about the team’s INDY NXT plans, including driver announcements and program structure, will be shared later in the INDYCAR off-season.