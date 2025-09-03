INDIANAPOLIS (September 3, 2025) – Andretti Global, a racing team under the TWG Motorsports umbrella, announced today that two-time NTT INDYCAR SERIES Champion and 2018 Indianapolis 500 winner Will Power will join the team starting in 2026. Power will pilot the No. 26 Andretti Honda as Colton Herta transitions to serve as a Test Driver for the Cadillac Formula…
Andretti Global Signs INDYCAR Veteran Will Power to 2026 Driver Lineup
