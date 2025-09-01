RACE NOTES – Nashville Superspeedway

NASHVILLE SUPERSPEEDWAY RACE NOTES

RACE RESULTS 10th: ALEXANDER ROSSI No. 20 Java House Chevrolet 27th: CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN No. 21 Splenda Stevia Chevrolet NEXT RACE: 2026 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

ALEXANDER ROSSI, NO. 20 JAVA HOUSE CHEVROLET

ALEXANDER ROSSI, No. 20 Java House Chevrolet, Finished 10th: “It was going to be tough starting where we did. We stayed aggressive on strategy all day and got a respectable result. The No. 20 Java House Chevrolet was good all weekend; we just didn’t seem to have overall pace. Lots of positives to take from the year, lots of room to grow. We’ll start prepping for 2026 now.”

RACE RESULTS: START: 19th FINISH: 10th STATUS: Running LAPS COMPLETED: 225/225 OF NOTE: The Music City Grand Prix marked the conclusion of Alexander Rossi’s 10th NTT INDYCAR SERIES season. While Rossi qualified 20th for today’s season finale, he moved up one position on the starting grid to 19th. He elected to begin the race on his first set of sticker red Firestone Firehawks, the first of two required sets. A first-lap caution allowed him to pit for a switch to the second set, though he dropped to 25th. Rossi worked his way up to 21st before the next pit cycle began. On Lap 60, he made his second pit stop and was able to begin racing on primary black Firestone Firehawks. While he was trapped one lap down to the field, a second caution on Lap 83 provided the opportunity to get a wave-around after the lead-lap cars had made a pit stop. The No. 20 Java House Chevrolet made a decisive strategy call on the next caution, electing not to make a pit stop. The call vaulted Rossi from 20th to the lead of the Music City Grand Prix. He led for 16 laps before making a pit stop for fresh tires and fuel on Lap 157. He would have to complete the race on one more pit stop and needed a yellow flag to maintain track position. The fortuitous yellow did happen on Lap 205, allowing Rossi to pit under caution. He rejoined the field in 11th but dropped back one position at the Lap 214 restart. In the final two laps, Rossi worked his way forward to earn a Top 10 finish. Today’s result is his third in a row to close the 2025 season.

CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, NO. 21 SPLENDA STEVIA CHEVROLET

CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, No. 21 Splenda Stevia Chevrolet, Finished 27th: “I went to the high side and lost the rear of the car. We weren’t really going quick enough to have that little grip. It happens. That’s part of racing — you can’t win them all! We tried to make something happen; we knew Lap 1 was probably going to be our best chance to make up positions. I did what I could and obviously it didn’t hold this time. That’s part of it.”

OF NOTE: For the final race of his second NTT INDYCAR SERIES season and his first full-time campaign in the No. 21, Christian Rasmussen qualified 16th. However, due to a grid penalty for an unapproved engine change, he was forced to drop nine positions and start today’s race from 25th. On the opening lap, Rasmussen found himself in a four-wide battle going into Turn 1. The No. 21 Splenda Stevia Chevrolet wiggled, sending him up the track and resulting in heavy contact with the wall. He was checked and released from the INDYCAR Medical Unit and was credited with a 27th-place finish.

