Honda Racing in Nashville

August 31, 2025

— LEBANON, TN

Honda sweeps 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES titles

Palou, Honda wrapped up drivers’ and manufacturers’ titles in Portland

Louis Foster clinches Rookie of the Year in battle to the line

Alex Palou bolstered his incredible championship season with another podium finish in the 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season finale at Nashville Superspeedway.

Palou led the charge for Honda this season, taking 8 of the 12 Honda-powered wins en route to the drivers’ and manufacturers’ titles. Palou’s wins included St. Petersburg, Thermal, Barber, the Indy GP, Road America, Iowa, and Laguna Seca, as well as a win at the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500. His podium today makes 13 podium finishes in 17 races in 2025.

Honda’s other four wins this season came at the hands of Andretti Global’s Kyle Kirkwood—at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, Detroit Grand Prix and World Wide Technology Raceway—as well as Palou’s Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Scott Dixon at the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio presented by the all-new 2026 Passport.

Kirkwood finished the year fourth in the championship standings, while Scott Dixon took home third place. All-in-all six Honda-powered drivers finished in the top-10 in the championship points standings including Felix Rosenqvist (P6), Colton Herta (P7) and Marcus Armstrong (P8).

Those 12 victories propelled Honda to their seventh championship in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and 11th in American Open Wheel competition. Honda’s previous titles came in 1996, 1998, 1999, 2001, 2004, 2005 and a four-year consecutive run from 2018 to 2021.

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s Louis Foster’s Rookie of the Year title is the fourth-consecutive Rookie of the Year win for a Honda-powered driver. The battle between Foster and Robert Shwartzman came down to just two points at the finish, 213-211.

This year is the first year since 2005 that Honda has won the Indianapolis 500 and swept all three IndyCar championships in the same season.

Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix Honda Race Results

2nd Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 4th Kyffin Simpson Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 6th Kyle Kirkwood Andretti Global Honda 7th Felix Rosenqvist Meyer Shank Racing Honda 11th Colton Herta Andretti Global Honda 12th Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 13th Rinus VeeKay Dale Coyne Racing Honda 15th Marcus Ericsson Andretti Global Honda 18th Devlin DeFrancesco Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda 19th Marcus Armstrong Meyer Shank Racing Honda 20th Louis Foster-R Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda 22nd Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda 23rd Jacob Abel-R Dale Coyne Racing Honda

R – Rookie

Quotes

Alex Palou (#10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda) finished second, 2025 champion: “I’m happy, but also a little sad that the season has just ended and that we couldn’t get the win as well to close it out. I tried really, really hard but I was not really comfortable with the car in the second lane, so that made it a bit tough when heading into traffic. I feel as though the #10 Honda was the fastest car when running in clean air. We had all the speed that we needed; it was just not the best at going through traffic. I’m still super happy with the P2 and of course to celebrate the championship today. I can’t thank this #10 team, that has been working so hard to make us so good on track, enough. I also can’t thank Honda enough—congratulations to everyone at Honda and HRC. Let’s do it again!”

Kyffin Simpson (#8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda) finished fourth: “The #8 Honda felt great. We had great power and it was super strong all day. It felt like we could race against anyone in the field on that restart near the end. We were super strong from the get-go and I was able to capitalize on it. It was a great, great day for us, for Honda, and for Chip Ganassi Racing. I’m super happy about it!”

Kyle Kirkwood (#27 Andretti Global Honda) finished sixth: “It was a good day for the Hondas. Not quite a win here today, but very, very close. It was smooth sailing for us for most of the race until around lap 200, I got pinched onto the apron and it almost sent me into the wall. I was able to save it, but that cost us a handful of positions but that’s part of it. We’ll take a sixth place today, and we finished fourth in the championship, which is huge. Good day for us in the #27 Honda. We’ve secured the manufacturers’ championship for Honda, and this team has worked tirelessly to get us further up in the drivers’ championship than we’ve ever been. It’s certainly been a great season.”

Louis Foster (#45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda) Rookie of the Year: “This means a lot. This is the main thing that the team has been trying to achieve this year. Rookie of the Year was one of our biggest goals to accomplish and we managed to just scrape it right the end. It’s a great relief, honestly. I’m super, super happy that we’ve been able to do that and massive thank you to RLL and Honda. I think there’s a lot to learn still, but we’ve also learned a lot in return. There’s still more to come from me and the team. Next year and we’re going to work hard to try and achieve even more.”

David Salters (President, Honda Racing Corporation USA): “Indy 500 win, Drivers’ Championship, Manufacturers’ Championship, Rookie of the Year, 12 wins and 10 pole positions from 17 races—winning the first 10 in succession—what an absolutely superb achievement for Honda by our brilliant HRC associates. There is no greater pleasure than contributing to Honda Racing’s rich racing history and heritage. Our teams were brilliant, all contributed points towards the manufacturers’ championship, together with Chip Ganassi’s outstanding team at CGR and the prodigiously talented Alex Palou, we had a dominant season. The greatest achievement in a sporting series is to dominate, it happens rarely. Thank you to the challenging spirit of our Honda Racing associates, we dominated. We will pat each other on the back, hug, and enjoy the moment, then re-group and back to work. Thank you team HRC US—Bravo!”

Next

Today’s Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix marked the final race of the 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season. See you in 2026!

HRC US social media content and video links can be found on: