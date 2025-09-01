Dale Coyne Racing Closes Out the Season

Dale Coyne Racing Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix

Dale Coyne Racing Closes Out Season with VeeKay’s 13-Position Gain at Music City GP

Nashville, Tennessee – (Sunday, August 31, 2025)

Dale Coyne Racing’s Rinus Veekay (No. 18 Ault Mining Nodes Honda) fought to a 13th-place finish after starting P26, moving up 13 positions in the process. Meanwhile, Jacob Abel (No. 51 Abel Construction Honda) showed strong pace before late-race damage forced the rookie to pit, ending his day in P23. Rinus VeeKay – No. 18 Ault Mining Nodes, Dale Coyne

Racing Honda

Starting the race in P26, VeeKay made multiple passes on the opening lap, moving into P24 after Lap 1.

After an early yellow, VeeKay pitted, getting off the red tires and switching to a new set of primary tires.

Using the high line, the Dutchman gained 4 more spots, advancing to P20 in the opening laps of the stint.

Staying out long, VeeKay went on to lead multiple laps before pitting on Lap 62.

When the Lap 83 yellow flew, VeeKay was in 19th and used the wave-around to get back on the lead lap.

Running up to 16th when the Lap 127 caution came out, VeeKay pitted and gained 2 spots on pit road, moving into P14.

On the restart, VeeKay worked up to 11th and held on before making his final pit stop on Lap 190 from 4th place.

Battling hard, VeeKay fought for a top-10 finish. When a late yellow came out, the Coyne team opted for track position, putting him into P9. Unfortunately, newer tires behind pushed him back to P13—still a 13-position improvement on the day.

Post-Race Quote – Rinus VeeKay:

“After starting from 26th, finishing 13th is pretty decent, but it’s disappointing because we had a top 10 on the table and didn’t capitalize. The car was missing that little bit extra to help me defend, and the way the race played out I couldn’t quite hold off the cars on new tires, and that made us fall out of the top 10. Honestly, looking back on this season I’m so happy with myself and this team. The podium at Toronto is something I will remember for a long time, and I’m so thankful to Dale for taking a chance on me when I had no other options. I really love this team and I am so proud of everything we accomplished together. I don’t know my 2026 plans quite yet, but I hope to have something sorted out sooner rather than later. Thanks to Honda, the drivability of these cars is amazing, and the fuel numbers I was able to hit this year with them were mind-blowing. That really helped us a lot this season. Also I would like to thank askROI and Ault Mining Nodes for the support this year, everything that they have done for me this season is truly amazing and I’m so grateful for them.”

Jacob Abel – No. 51 Abel Construction, Dale Coyne Racing Honda

Starting from P27, Abel focused on a clean start, avoiding any Lap 1 incidents.

Staying clean and moving up through the field, Abel ended Lap 1 in P26.

Pitting under the Lap 1 yellow, Abel took on fuel only.

Running consistent lap times, Abel pitted on Lap 62 from the 16th position.

Under the Lap 83 yellow, Abel took the wave-around and pitted for full fuel and tires from P24.

Fighting hard, Abel moved into P22 on the restart and climbed to P21 as the run went on, saving his tires.

When the Lap 127 yellow came out, Abel elected to pit. Unfortunately, another competitor released into him, forcing the rookie to miss his pit box. In the chaos to get the No. 51 serviced, Abel fell a lap down, ending his chance at a competitive finish.

Pitting again on Lap 200, Abel continued to push, but slight contact with the wall caused damage that ended his day.

Post-Race Quote – Jacob Abel:

“My first INDYCAR season is done. I wish we could have ended it on a higher note, but an incident in pit lane ended those hopes. I want to say thank you to Dale for letting me live out my dream of being an INDYCAR driver. Not many people are able to do this, and to be given the opportunity for a season is not something I take lightly. Now we go into the offseason and get ready for 2026.”