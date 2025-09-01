Arrow McLaren 2025 Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix Race Report

Nashville Superspeedway

Race Date: Sunday, August 31

Round: 17/17

Total laps: 225

Total Race Distance: 2299.25 miles / 481.6 km

Length: 1.33 miles / 2.14 km

Number of turns: 4

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Starting position: 1st

Finishing position: DNF

Championship position: 2nd, 515 points

“We were moving today in the No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet. All weekend it’s been such a joy to drive. Sadly, we ended up moving into the wall. That’s sometimes how it goes. These things are out of your control. All you can do is move on, keep on growing, keep on working on the things that we know we’ve been doing well, and also get better. Thank you to all the fans. Thank you to all of our partners who have been with us all year, and we look forward to 2026.”

Starting position: 3rd

Finishing position: DNF

Championship position: 5th, 431 points

“It’s been an amazing season with this team and credit to the No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevy crew for giving it our all from start to finish. They gave me a fast car all weekend, and we could have clinched third in the standings with the pace we had. Unfortunately our day ended with an issue outside our control, and that was it for the season. We’re keeping our spirits high and know we’ve got more to accomplish in 2026. Thanks to our team partners and the Arrow McLaren fans who’ve been cheering us on all year long.”

Nolan Siegel, No. 6 NTT DATA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Starting position: 16th

Finishing position: P17

Championship position: 22nd, 213 points

“We had a lot of pace. We qualified 7th yesterday with a really strong run, but then we had the engine change so we started 16th today. That put us in the thick of it in the race. This season we’ve had many days where there’s been a lot of potential, and we haven’t ended up finishing the weekend. I’ve made mistakes, other issues happened that were out of our control, we’ve just had bad luck. All in all, it was really important to build momentum for 2026. Today, to do a race distance, have a clean day, smooth day: that’s what we did.”