Arrow McLaren in Nashville

Pato and No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet crew claim pole in Nashville

Nashville Superspeedway

Qualifying Date: Saturday, August 30

Round: 17/17

Total Laps: 225

Total Race Distance: 299.25 miles/481.6 km

Length: 1.33 miles/2.14 km

Number of Turns: 4

Session start times:

Green flag: Sunday, 2:45 p.m. EDT

TUNE IN: Sunday, 2:00 p.m. EDT on FOX

Pato O’Ward No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice 1: P1, 202.357 mph

Total laps: 33

Qualifying:

P1, 202.621 mph

Starting position: P1

Final Practice: P10, 196.997 mph

“The car has been great. Hats off to all the Arrow McLaren and Team Chevy guys and gals. I was super comfortable in Practice 1, and it wasn’t really scaring me going into Qualifying. I was confident and happy with what I had under me. It was all about going out there and executing.”

Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice 1: P3, 201.645 mph

Total laps: 40

Qualifying:

P3, 201.713 mph

Starting position: P3

Final Practice: P12, 196.370 mph

“That was the best oval Qualifying of the year and safe to say of my career, too. It was the right time to do it fighting for P3 in the championship. We’re ahead of the 9 car, so let’s just carry on and make sure we focus on trying to win the race tomorrow.”

Nolan Siegel, No. 6 NTT DATA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice 1: P7, 201.491 mph

Total laps: 47

Qualifying:

P7, 201.375 mph

Starting position: P7

Final Practice: P14, 196.129 mph

“That was a good Qualifying run. I was flat for two laps, and that was what we needed to do. The No. 6 crew did a really good job and we ran a car that we could trust right out of the gate today. It’s disappointing that we’ll have an engine change after suffering damage in an incident in the Final Practice, and will have to take a penalty, but I know we’ll be ready to race forward tomorrow.”