STARS TO SHINE SUNDAY IN PRE-RACE CEREMONIES FOR THE BORCHETTA BOURBON MUSIC CITY GRAND PRIX PRESENTED BY WILLSCOT

Big Machine Label Group, Borchetta Bourbon Founder Scott Borchetta Named Grand Marshal and Love Island’s DJ Nic Vans to Introduce Drivers Before INDYCAR Finale

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (August 30, 2025) – The stars will shine brightly in Nashville for INDYCAR Championship Sunday as the excitement builds up to the green flag at the Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix presented by WillScot.

Following the final race of the 2025 INDY NXT by Firestone season (10:30 am CT Sunday on FS1) and celebration honoring series champion Dennis Hauger and his Andretti Global team, the anticipation will reach championship level during pre-race activities in the Fan Zone at Nashville Superspeedway before the NTT INDYCAR SERIES season finale (1:00 pm CT on FOX).

The All-American Rejects will perform on the Fan Zone stage with a free concert beginning at noon, before Love Island star DJ Nic Vans will rev up the crowd in the Fan Zone. After his stage performance, Vans will add to the energy leading up to the green flag as he’ll introduce each of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES drivers that will compete in Sunday’s race.

Scott Borchetta, founder of Big Machine Label Group, Big Machine Distilleries and Borchetta Bourbon, has been named Grand Marshal for Sunday’s festivities.

Borchetta’s Big Machine Record Group, a Nashville institution and a leader in the music industry, is celebrating its 20th anniversary this weekend. After a hugely successful “Big Machine 20” free concert festival on Broadway in Nashville on Friday evening, Borchetta will welcome fans back to Nashville Superspeedway during pre-race ceremonies before delivering the command of “Drivers, Start Your Engines” prior to the start of the Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix presented by WillScot.

The Middle Tennessee State University Color Guard will also be featured in pre-race activities before Big Machine Label Group pop star Lillian Hepler sings the National Anthem. Two Blackhawk helicopters will provide a flyover at the conclusion of the anthem.

Barstool Sports founder and new FOX Sports personality Dave Portnoy will ride in the Fastest Seat in Sports INDYCAR two-seat race car to pace the NTT INDYCAR SERIES field before Hepler waves the green flag to start the 225-lap race on the fast 1.33-mile Nashville Superspeedway oval.

Tickets are still available for INDYCAR Championship Sunday at musiccitygp.com.