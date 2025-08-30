Rosenqvist Paces Meyer Shank Racing in Final INDYCAR Qualifying Session of 2025

Nashville, Tenn. (30 August 2025) –Meyer Shank Racing’s (MSR) NTT INDYCAR SERIES squad will have a little ground to make up in Sunday’s season-ending Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix after placing 11th and 17th in Saturday’s qualifying session at the Nashville Superspeedway oval.

Felix Rosenqvist (No. 60 SiriusXM Honda) took his Maximum Metallica-themed Honda to the 11th spot, pacing the Ohio-based team’s efforts after posting a two-lap average of 200.696 mph around the 1.33-mile D-shaped oval. Marcus Armstrong (No. 66 ROOT Insurance Honda), who is looking to solidify a top-10 finish in the championship points for the first time in his career will start 17th after carding a two-lap average speed of 199.978 mph around the concrete oval.

Armstrong enters Sunday’s finale tied for 6th in the standings on the strength of 11 top-10 finishes during the 17-race campaign. He leads his stablemate Rosenqvist by just six markers in the championship chase as the Swedish driver entered the last race of the year ninth in the points. Rosenqvist, who will run a car that celebrates the new Maximum Metallica channel (ch. 42) on SiriusXM, qualified a strong third for last year’s Nashville event but was eliminated in an early crash.

Hoping to put a successful cap on what has been the team’s best INDYCAR SERIES season, MSR is in position to finish with both of its drivers in the top 10 in the final standings for the first time since its inception in 2017. The team expanded to a two-car effort in 2021.

The 2025 season-ending 225-lap Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix gets underway on FOX at 2 p.m. ET. All INDYCAR sessions can be heard live on Sirius XM radio on Channel 218

Meyer Shank Racing Driver Quotes:



Felix Rosenqvist: “It felt pretty good. I felt like the execution could have been a little better. I was kind of in-between if I wanted to shift or not and I decided not to shift and I had a little bit of the limiter. I think it was probably the way to do it. I felt way better than I did in practice. We’ll start P11 and I’m happy with that.”

Marcus Armstrong: “I don’t really know what happened, there was just no pace. Plenty of pace this morning and we were just cruising and the car felt really good. But no pace when we’re actually pushing, so I don’t know why. For running in race traffic, typically if it’s bad on a Saturday, it’s good on a Sunday. We’ll see after this afternoon’s practice. But I hope it’ll be nice and strong.”