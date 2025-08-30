R17 Music City Grand Prix – NTT INDYCAR SERIES Preview

PREMA Racing aiming to end debut INDYCAR season on a high note in Nashville

PREMA Racing heads to Tennessee for the final round of the 2025 NTT INDYCAR Series season as the 17-race championship concludes with the Music City Grand Prix at Nashville Superspeedway.

The team enters the finale aiming to turn the progress made throughout its debut campaign into a strong result on the short oval.

Nashville Superspeedway, often regarded as Middle Tennessee’s racing jewel, is a high-intensity venue that delivers wheel-to-wheel action from start to finish. The D-shaped oval features 14 degrees of banking in the corners and a wide racing surface. Its all-concrete layout is notoriously abrasive, creating high tire wear that forces teams to balance outright speed with tire management over long runs.

Pit strategy will play a decisive role, with tire degradation, fuel windows and the threat of cautions shaping the flow of the race. The trend on the ovals in 2025 has been that tire wear has been a real factor, so a late stop for tires can affect the outcome of the race.

The Rookie of the Year title will also be decided, with Robert Shwartzman in a close fight with Louis Foster. Just eight points separates the pair, with Shwartzman behind the British driver.

All teams will have limited experience at the track, which only returned to the calendar in 2024 after 16 years. PREMA Racing’s Callum Ilott and Shwartzman will have their first taste of the track during the practice session on Saturday