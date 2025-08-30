Qualifying Report: The Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix – Nashville Superspeedway

NTT INDYCAR SERIES

QUALIFYING NOTES / QUOTES – August 30, 2025



THE FIELD IS SET FOR THE BORCHETTA BOURBON MUSIC CITY GRAND PRIX INDYCAR SEASON FINALE



POLE: Pato O’Ward 2-lap avg. speed of 202.621 mph (L1: 23.5968, L2: 23.6639 mph)

22nd: Graham Rahal 2-lap avg. speed of 198.595 mph (L1: 24.0973, L2: 24.1088 mph)

23rd: Devlin DeFrancesco 2-lap avg. speed of 198.885 mph (L1: 24.0748, L2: 24.1440 mph)

24th: Louis Foster 2-lap avg. speed of 198.592 mph (L1: 24.0555, L2: 24.1640 mph)

GRAHAM RAHAL, No. 15 Fifth Third Bank Dallara/Honda/Firestone: “That was the fastest we went today by about four tenths but qualifying was still quite a challenge there in the Fifth Third Bank car. We were maybe a little light on the downforce for the balance that we had in the car. We were just sliding; it was just a handful. We’ll keep working hard and try some things to make it better in the final practice.”

FAST FACTS: The 2025 season-finale will mark the third time Graham will race at Nashville Superspeedway. In 2008, he started 10th and finished 12th with Newman/Haas/Lanigan Racing in a rain-shortened event. Last year here, he started 19th and finished 23rd. His best start on the streets of Nashville is 9th in 2022 and best finish is fifth in 2021. After positive gains last weekend on the oval in Milwaukee, Rahal is hoping to continue to build momentum… Has SIX IndyCar Series wins (2008 – St. Pete street course; 2015 – Fontana Super Speedway, Mid-Ohio road course; 2016 – Texas Super Speedway; 2017 Detroit Race 1, Detroit Race 2) and FIVE poles (2009 – St. Pete street course, Kansas oval; 2017 – Detroit Race 1 street; 2023 – IMS road Aug., Portland road) and his highest series season-ending standing is fourth place in 2015… He is in 17th place in series point standings with a total of 252.

DEVLIN DEFRANCESCO, No. 30 EVTEC Dallara/Honda/Firestone: “Turn 4 wasn’t great for us this morning either. We had a big snap there and in qualifying. The boys on the No. 30 Dogecoin Honda did a great job putting it back together after brushing the wall in the first session but the Turn 4 bump seems to be our Achilles heel in terms of the handling of the rear of our car. We’re just loose when we get to the bump.”

FAST FACTS: It will be his first race here… He earned the top start and finish for the team in Milwaukee and is looking forward to continuing to assist in the development of the team’s oval package… He is ranked 26th in series point standings with 159.

LOUIS FOSTER, No. 45 Droplight Dallara/Honda/Firestone: “We had a good car in practice but it just didn’t transfer into qualifying, but the guys have done a great job trying to move it forward. We have Desnuda Tequila on board this weekend so hopefully we can continue to make progress and put on a good show.”

FAST FACTS: Foster will make his first INDYCAR start here this weekend. He competed in the INDY NXT race here last year where he led all 65 laps from pole to win the event. He participated in a rookie test here with the team on March 26 and has continued to gain experience on ovals in an INDYCAR since then. He holds a slim margin on the Rookie of the Year battle with Robert Schwartzman (203-195)… He is 21st in the point standings with 203.

RAHAL LETTERMAN LANIGAN RACING IN NASHVILLE… The 2025 Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix will mark the second consecutive return to oval racing in Nashville for INDYCAR, who held three races on the streets of downtown Nashville from 2021-2023. Prior to the return in 2024, the series previously conducted eight races on the 1.33-mile Nashville Superspeedway oval from 2001-2008. The team’s highest start at the superspeedway is pole in 2004 by Buddy Rice and highest finish is fourth with Danica Patrick in 2006.



NEXT UP: The 225-lap Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix will take the green flag on Sunday at 2:45 p.m. ET. Live coverage will begin at 2:00 p.m. ET on FOX. Timing and Scoring information is available for all sessions from www.indycar.com and includes commentary by the INDYCAR Radio Network